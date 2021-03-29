The OnePlus Nord SE has reportedly been canceled
The OnePlus Nord SE won't ever be released
Leaker Max Jambor is reporting that, for unspecified reasons, OnePlus has permanently shelved the Nord SE. Press renders of the phone never leaked, but sketches of the retail box give you an idea of what the Joshua Vides theme was all about.
The possibility of OnePlus using the ‘Nord SE’ name on a future product can’t be ruled out, according to Jambor. But if that does happen, it will bear no relation to the original OnePlus Nord model.
The second-generation OnePlus Nord 2 has been in development for several months and is likely to debut in late Q2 2021. Rumor has it that the phone will use MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 1200 chipset, which also supports 5G networks.
We don’t know much else about the product right now, but it should arrive alongside the Nord N10 5G’s successor, set to be called N1 5G. That phone recently leaked with a OnePlus 9-inspired design.
We don’t know much else about the product right now, but it should arrive alongside the Nord N10 5G’s successor, set to be called N1 5G. That phone recently leaked with a OnePlus 9-inspired design.