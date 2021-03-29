Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord SE has reportedly been canceled

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 29, 2021, 4:40 AM
The OnePlus Nord SE has reportedly been canceled
Back in December, it was reporting that OnePlus was working with designer Joshua Vides on a special edition OnePlus Nord SE for release in March 2021. Fast forward to today, and it appears the phone has been canceled.

The OnePlus Nord SE won't ever be released


Leaker Max Jambor is reporting that, for unspecified reasons, OnePlus has permanently shelved the Nord SE. Press renders of the phone never leaked, but sketches of the retail box give you an idea of what the Joshua Vides theme was all about.

The OnePlus Nord SE was expected to offer a specially designed glass panel on the back and some custom wallpapers. In terms of specifications, though, it would have been identical to the original OnePlus Nord, which is one of the best phones in 2021.

The possibility of OnePlus using the ‘Nord SE’ name on a future product can’t be ruled out, according to Jambor. But if that does happen, it will bear no relation to the original OnePlus Nord model.

The second-generation OnePlus Nord 2 has been in development for several months and is likely to debut in late Q2 2021. Rumor has it that the phone will use MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 1200 chipset, which also supports 5G networks.

We don’t know much else about the product right now, but it should arrive alongside the Nord N10 5G’s successor, set to be called N1 5G. That phone recently leaked with a OnePlus 9-inspired design.

