The OnePlus Nord LE is official, but only one will ever be made
The OnePlus Nord LE (Literally Only One Edition)
The OnePlus Nord LE — short for Literally Only One Edition — is basically the same phone as the original OnePlus Nord but with a matte gradient finish on the back that goes from orange to green.
OnePlus hasn’t confirmed how much storage or RAM is included, but at minimum it could be an 8/128GB configuration and at most it might be 12/256GB. Hopefully, OnePlus has been generous and chosen the latter.
Because there will only ever be one OnePlus Nord LE unit on the planet, OnePlus has decided to run a giveaway over on its Instagram page rather than sell the device. To enter you need to do the following:
- Follow @onePlus.nord on Instagram
- Post a photo of your current phone on your Instagram feed with #SwitchToNord and explain why you want to upgrade.