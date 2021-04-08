Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

The OnePlus Nord LE is official, but only one will ever be made

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 08, 2021, 7:52 AM
The OnePlus Nord LE is official, but only one will ever be made
The special edition OnePlus Nord SE has reportedly been canceled, but that hasn’t stopped OnePlus from creating a different smartphone that takes the meaning of limited-edition to whole other level.

The OnePlus Nord LE (Literally Only One Edition)


The OnePlus Nord LE — short for Literally Only One Edition — is basically the same phone as the original OnePlus Nord but with a matte gradient finish on the back that goes from orange to green.

As the name suggests, only one unit will ever be manufactured. Like the Nord, it carriers the Snapdragon 765G chipset and 6.5-inch 90Hz display, as well as a quad-camera setup and a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed how much storage or RAM is included, but at minimum it could be an 8/128GB configuration and at most it might be 12/256GB. Hopefully, OnePlus has been generous and chosen the latter.

Because there will only ever be one OnePlus Nord LE unit on the planet, OnePlus has decided to run a giveaway over on its Instagram page rather than sell the device. To enter you need to do the following:

  • Follow @onePlus.nord on Instagram
  • Post a photo of your current phone on your Instagram feed with #SwitchToNord and explain why you want to upgrade.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huawei Mate X2 review: a foldable masterpiece... at a price
Popular stories
Your iPhone can now be used to find lost third-party products
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Sony could once again beat Apple to the punch with these upgraded AirPods Pro rivals
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless