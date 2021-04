The OnePlus Nord LE is official, but only one will ever be made

The OnePlus Nord LE (Literally Only One Edition)

The special edition OnePlus Nord SE has reportedly been canceled, but that hasn’t stopped OnePlus from creating a different smartphone that takes the meaning of limited-edition to whole other level.The OnePlus Nord LE — short for Literally Only One Edition — is basically the same phone as the original OnePlus Nord but with a matte gradient finish on the back that goes from orange to green.As the name suggests, only one unit will ever be manufactured. Like the Nord, it carriers the Snapdragon 765G chipset and 6.5-inch 90Hz display, as well as a quad-camera setup and a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.OnePlus hasn’t confirmed how much storage or RAM is included, but at minimum it could be an 8/128GB configuration and at most it might be 12/256GB. Hopefully, OnePlus has been generous and chosen the latter.Because there will only ever be one OnePlus Nord LE unit on the planet, OnePlus has decided to run a giveaway over on its Instagram page rather than sell the device. To enter you need to do the following: