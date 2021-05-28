OnePlus Nord CE 5G to feature 90Hz display, 64MP camera, Snapdragon 750G





As OnePlus itself has already confirmed, the Nord CE 5G will be announced on June 10 and sold in Europe and India. The smartphone won't be sold in the US, but that shouldn't stop it from making our list of best budget 5G phones. Interestingly, despite OnePlus calling this a revamped version of the original Nord, it won't be retaining the same camera design. Instead, the Nord CE 5G is reportedly going to use a OnePlus 9-like bump.

The amount of storage and RAM that’ll be on offer hasn’t been revealed, though we do know that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Those specs line up with what the original Nord offered, so it looks like OnePlus is repurposing the display.That’ll be coupled with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a triple-camera setup on the back. The latter includes a 64-megapixel main shooter and two extra sensors that haven’t yet been detailed.