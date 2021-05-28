$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to feature 90Hz display, 64MP camera, Snapdragon 750G

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 28, 2021, 6:51 AM
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a couple of weeks away from being official. OnePlus itself has already confirmed that it’ll be a revamped version of the original Nord, and now Android Central has obtained some extra details about the phone.

The Nord CE 5G will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G


Kicking things off with the all-important processor, it’s reported that OnePlus will fit the Nord CE 5G with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G, meaning this should be one of the best affordable phones around. 

That chipset can also be found inside the Galaxy A52 5G and should provide a decent level of performance. But it won’t quite match the Snapdragon 765G that OnePlus used inside last year’s Nord smartphone. 

The amount of storage and RAM that’ll be on offer hasn’t been revealed, though we do know that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Those specs line up with what the original Nord offered, so it looks like OnePlus is repurposing the display.

That’ll be coupled with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a triple-camera setup on the back. The latter includes a 64-megapixel main shooter and two extra sensors that haven’t yet been detailed.

Interestingly, despite OnePlus calling this a revamped version of the original Nord, it won’t be retaining the same camera design. Instead, the Nord CE 5G is reportedly going to use a OnePlus 9-like bump.

As OnePlus itself has already confirmed, the Nord CE 5G will be announced on June 10 and sold in Europe and India. The smartphone won’t be sold in the US, but that shouldn’t stop it from making our list of best budget 5G phones.

Hot phones

