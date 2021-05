OnePlus Nord CE 5G to feature 90Hz display, 64MP camera, Snapdragon 750G

The Nord CE 5G will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G





The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a couple of weeks away from being official. OnePlus itself has already confirmed that it’ll be a revamped version of the original Nord, and nowhas obtained some extra details about the phone.Kicking things off with the all-important processor, it’s reported that OnePlus will fit the Nord CE 5G with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G, meaning this should be one of the best affordable phones around.