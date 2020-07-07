Here are the impressive OnePlus Nord 5G camera details in full





That's in large part because the company reportedly changed the phone's appearance and some of its key features multiple times in the development process, replacing among others the initially planned MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset with a Snapdragon 765G SoC confirmed by none other than Qualcomm just last week





All the camera specs you need to know in one place





While some of you might be disappointed to see the persistent rumors about a primary 64MP shooter debunked, you have to take into account the fact that both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro come with 48MP main imaging sensors.





The same will apparently be true for the OnePlus Nord 5G as well, and although we can't be sure for the time being that the company plans to use the same exact high-end sensor from its latest flagship devices, the OIS (optical image stabilization) guarantee is enough to make us dream big. After all, the outfit's head honchos have repeatedly hyped up the Nord's premium photography experience in recent weeks.









Unsurprisingly, the second of four cameras to be found on the mid-ranger's back is unlikely to be as impressive as its OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro equivalents, settling for an 8MP wide-angle lens instead of a 16 or 48 megapixel count. Interestingly, the OnePlus Nord 5G is also expected to upgrade the "regular" OnePlus 8's macro shooter from 2 to 5MP while completing its quad camera system with a 2MP portrait lens that doesn't really have a direct correspondent on the 8 or 8 Pro.





Keep in mind that the budget-friendly 5G device is tipped to adopt a double hole punch housing not one but two selfie cameras with 32 and 8 megapixel counts as well, thus decidedly shaping up as one of the most exciting cameraphones in its price bracket.

But wait, there's more





More things to be excited about, that is, starting with the aforementioned upper mid-end Snapdragon 765G processor, a memory count expected to go all the way up to 12 gigs (while presumably starting as low as 6GB), 128 gigs of internal storage space in an entry-level configuration, and a hefty battery with a capacity of around 4,300mAh.





Intriguingly, Android Central claims "the design itself is nearly identical to the OnePlus 8", which may or may not mean all the rumors about a 6.4-inch or so flat display were inaccurate. The OnePlus 8 , mind you, sports a dual-curved 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen. Speaking of fluidity, the company's first mid-range handset since 2015's OnePlus X has long been rumored to borrow the 90Hz refresh rate capabilities from the OnePlus 8.









Up for pre-order in a limited first batch last week, the OnePlus Nord 5G is expected to have a second and then a third wave of early reservations in select European countries on July 8 and 15 before finally seeing daylight on the 21st at a recommended price of €500 on the old continent.





Unfortunately, there will be no official wide-scale rollout in North America, but for what it's worth, future members of the affordable smartphone line are guaranteed to go on sale stateside... eventually.