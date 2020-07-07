Android OnePlus 5G

Here are the impressive OnePlus Nord 5G camera details in full

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 07, 2020, 9:49 AM
Here are the impressive OnePlus Nord 5G camera details in full
The first member of the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord family of affordable smartphones with premium designs and impressive specifications is almost here after weeks of official teasing and months of unofficial speculation, and yet believe it or not, there are still things we don't know about this 5G-enabled handset scheduled to go on sale in India and Europe soon.

That's in large part because the company reportedly changed the phone's appearance and some of its key features multiple times in the development process, replacing among others the initially planned MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset with a Snapdragon 765G SoC confirmed by none other than Qualcomm just last week.

Meanwhile, the device was originally rendered with a dual rear-facing camera module back when the OnePlus 8 Lite name seemed most likely to pan out, getting a third shooter in later renders and a fourth one in more recent rumors. According to the latest information published by Android Central, which is almost certainly 100 percent reliable, that last theory is about to materialize.

All the camera specs you need to know in one place


While some of you might be disappointed to see the persistent rumors about a primary 64MP shooter debunked, you have to take into account the fact that both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro come with 48MP main imaging sensors. 

The same will apparently be true for the OnePlus Nord 5G as well, and although we can't be sure for the time being that the company plans to use the same exact high-end sensor from its latest flagship devices, the OIS (optical image stabilization) guarantee is enough to make us dream big. After all, the outfit's head honchos have repeatedly hyped up the Nord's premium photography experience in recent weeks.


Unsurprisingly, the second of four cameras to be found on the mid-ranger's back is unlikely to be as impressive as its OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro equivalents, settling for an 8MP wide-angle lens instead of a 16 or 48 megapixel count. Interestingly, the OnePlus Nord 5G is also expected to upgrade the "regular" OnePlus 8's macro shooter from 2 to 5MP while completing its quad camera system with a 2MP portrait lens that doesn't really have a direct correspondent on the 8 or 8 Pro.

Keep in mind that the budget-friendly 5G device is tipped to adopt a double hole punch housing not one but two selfie cameras with 32 and 8 megapixel counts as well, thus decidedly shaping up as one of the most exciting cameraphones in its price bracket.

But wait, there's more


More things to be excited about, that is, starting with the aforementioned upper mid-end Snapdragon 765G processor, a memory count expected to go all the way up to 12 gigs (while presumably starting as low as 6GB), 128 gigs of internal storage space in an entry-level configuration, and a hefty battery with a capacity of around 4,300mAh.

Intriguingly, Android Central claims "the design itself is nearly identical to the OnePlus 8", which may or may not mean all the rumors about a 6.4-inch or so flat display were inaccurate. The OnePlus 8, mind you, sports a dual-curved 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen. Speaking of fluidity, the company's first mid-range handset since 2015's OnePlus X has long been rumored to borrow the 90Hz refresh rate capabilities from the OnePlus 8.


Up for pre-order in a limited first batch last week, the OnePlus Nord 5G is expected to have a second and then a third wave of early reservations in select European countries on July 8 and 15 before finally seeing daylight on the 21st at a recommended price of €500 on the old continent. 

Unfortunately, there will be no official wide-scale rollout in North America, but for what it's worth, future members of the affordable smartphone line are guaranteed to go on sale stateside... eventually.

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Blind Camera Comparison: Mystery Flagship Phone Edition!
Popular stories
This could be what the 5G Google Pixel 5 series looks like
Popular stories
This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as charging specs and 5G bands leak
Popular stories
Latest dummy units for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 series remain in line with previous rumors and leaks

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless