OnePlus Nord to feature a camera tech usually reserved for flagships

OnePlus has slowly been releasing details regarding its upcoming affordable phone, the OnePlus Nord . The main camera system will apparently have four sensors and according to leaker Ishan Agarwal , Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) will also be a part of the pack.





This tech adjusts the camera lens when it detects you have moved to reduce motion blur. An OIS-backed camera can be especially useful in low-light conditions as the combination of hardware and software processing ensures that pictures come out clear and sharp. Videos shot with such cameras are also a lot smoother.



Usually, this tech is reserved for higher-end phones because the required hardware adds to the cost of the setup, and so it's great that a supposed sub-$500 handset is getting it too.



And in today's episode of OnePlus Nord leaks, we have also been shown the box it will come in.





The phone is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 765G chip which guarantees 5G connectivity. Also set in stone is the dual selfie camera that will be housed in a punch hole and simple design with a flat-screen. OnePlus hasn't confirmed the front camera specs, but a leak says we will be treated to a 32MP main shooter and an 8MP wide-angle module.



It's not abundantly clear if the handset will actually ship with a quad-camera setup , and a triple camera system seems equally likely. Per a customer survey, we are potentially looking at 64MP, 16MP, and 2MP sensors.



Needless to say, both front camera and rear camera specs look quite solid for a midranger and add 5G to the mix, OnePlus Nord could prove to be one of the best affordable phones of 2020.