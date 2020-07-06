OnePlus Nord to feature a camera tech usually reserved for flagships
OnePlus has slowly been releasing details regarding its upcoming affordable phone, the OnePlus Nord. The main camera system will apparently have four sensors and according to leaker Ishan Agarwal, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) will also be a part of the pack.
#OnePlusNord’s camera system will feature Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). I would like if more and more midrange phones get this feature. It’s useful for people with shaky hands (like me) and night photography. #nord #oneplus #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/tAlWXhLS2w— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 6, 2020
This tech adjusts the camera lens when it detects you have moved to reduce motion blur. An OIS-backed camera can be especially useful in low-light conditions as the combination of hardware and software processing ensures that pictures come out clear and sharp. Videos shot with such cameras are also a lot smoother.
Usually, this tech is reserved for higher-end phones because the required hardware adds to the cost of the setup, and so it's great that a supposed sub-$500 handset is getting it too.
Apple's recently released iPhone SE 2 also features OIS and rumor has it that Samsung is planning to bring the tech to its mid-tier Galaxy A range later this year.
And in today's episode of OnePlus Nord leaks, we have also been shown the box it will come in.
The @oneplus #Nord retail box! What do you think?— Max J. (@MaxJmb) July 6, 2020
The box is looking as crispy as the phone inside! pic.twitter.com/UX5516NpAV
The phone is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 765G chip which guarantees 5G connectivity. Also set in stone is the dual selfie camera that will be housed in a punch hole and simple design with a flat-screen. OnePlus hasn't confirmed the front camera specs, but a leak says we will be treated to a 32MP main shooter and an 8MP wide-angle module.
It's not abundantly clear if the handset will actually ship with a quad-camera setup, and a triple camera system seems equally likely. Per a customer survey, we are potentially looking at 64MP, 16MP, and 2MP sensors.
Needless to say, both front camera and rear camera specs look quite solid for a midranger and add 5G to the mix, OnePlus Nord could prove to be one of the best affordable phones of 2020.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus Nord (Z) Leaks (18 updates)
6 July OnePlus Nord to feature a camera tech usually reserved for flagships
4 July Here is why the OnePlus Nord is not coming to the US
3 July OnePlus releases promotional video of the OnePlus Nord with glimpses of its design
1 July OnePlus Nord 5G gets an upper mid-range SoC and full pre-order schedule
30 June OnePlus Nord lower-priced phone line confirmed; first model to be unveiled July 10th with 5G