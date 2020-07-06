OnePlus Nord launch date has just been revealed
Although the documentary launched by OnePlus does mention at the end that the “journey continues, July 7th,” it looks like that was just a teaser for yet another documentary that will probably reveal other aspects about the Nord.
That's because the OnePlus Nord will be launched on July 21, at least in India. The launch date was revealed by Amazon India, as the retailer plans to hold a special AR presentation before the OnePlus Nord is made available on the country.
From what we've been able to learn until now, OnePlus Nord will be equipped with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, and a quad-camera setup. Unlike its previous flagships, the OnePlus Nord is supposed to be priced below $500.