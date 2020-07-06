Android OnePlus

OnePlus Nord launch date has just been revealed

The OnePlus Nord marketing campaign is questionable, to say the least. The phone's specs haven't been officially revealed although we're already talking about pre-orders and price. However, OnePlus admitted that the Nord won't be a traditional flagship, but rather a mid-range smartphone with a few gimmicks like the dual punch-hole selfie cameras showcased in a documentary posted on Instagram.

A press release issued by the company not long ago revealed that the OnePlus Nord will be launched in Europe and India, but a very limited number of customers in the United States will also be able to get one after its market release.

Although the documentary launched by OnePlus does mention at the end that the “journey continues, July 7th,” it looks like that was just a teaser for yet another documentary that will probably reveal other aspects about the Nord.

That's because the OnePlus Nord will be launched on July 21, at least in India. The launch date was revealed by Amazon India, as the retailer plans to hold a special AR presentation before the OnePlus Nord is made available on the country.

From what we've been able to learn until now, OnePlus Nord will be equipped with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, and a quad-camera setup. Unlike its previous flagships, the OnePlus Nord is supposed to be priced below $500.

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

