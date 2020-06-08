Android OnePlus

The 5G OnePlus Z could actually be called 'Nord by OnePlus'

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 08, 2020, 10:30 AM
The 5G OnePlus Z could actually be called 'Nord by OnePlus'
OnePlus was accused of abandoning its affordable roots with the recent OnePlus 8 series launch and, although that may seem true, the company is working on a cheaper smartphone that will reportedly debut on Friday, July 10.

The OnePlus Nord will offer 5G connectivity for less


The device in question was consistently referred to as the ‘OnePlus 8 Lite’ before a couple of reliable tipsters mentioned the ‘OnePlus Z’ branding that is widely used today. But as it turns out, the latter may have only been an internal name.

OnePlus submitted a trademark application for the name ‘Nord by OnePlus’ in late March. It covers an extensive range of products including headphones and tablets but, more importantly, smartphones.

The company itself has not yet confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord, let alone its official name, but tipster Max J appeared to back the latter in a public Twitter conversation earlier today.

He even went as far as to say that he ‘didn’t know’ of the OnePlus Z despite previously leaking several key specifications. That leads us to believe the upcoming mid-range smartphone will, in fact, be released as the OnePlus Nord.

For those of you that aren't yet aware, the OnePlus Nord is expected to arrive powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset and offer 5G network support as standard.

Related phones

Z
OnePlus Z View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!
Popular stories
Fast charging is more important than long battery life
Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless