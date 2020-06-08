The 5G OnePlus Z could actually be called 'Nord by OnePlus'
The OnePlus Nord will offer 5G connectivity for less
The device in question was consistently referred to as the ‘OnePlus 8 Lite’ before a couple of reliable tipsters mentioned the ‘OnePlus Z’ branding that is widely used today. But as it turns out, the latter may have only been an internal name.
He even went as far as to say that he ‘didn’t know’ of the OnePlus Z despite previously leaking several key specifications. That leads us to believe the upcoming mid-range smartphone will, in fact, be released as the OnePlus Nord.
For those of you that aren't yet aware, the OnePlus Nord is expected to arrive powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset and offer 5G network support as standard.
A flat 6.4-inch display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate is reportedly on the cards too alongside a triple-camera system on the rear, a decent 4,000mAh battery, and an 8/128GB storage configuration by default.
A flat 6.4-inch display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate is reportedly on the cards too alongside a triple-camera system on the rear, a decent 4,000mAh battery, and an 8/128GB storage configuration by default.