The 5G OnePlus Z could actually be called 'Nord by OnePlus'

The OnePlus Nord will offer 5G connectivity for less





OnePlus was accused of abandoning its affordable roots with the recent OnePlus 8 series launch and, although that may seem true, the company is working on a cheaper smartphone that will reportedly debut on Friday, July 10.The device in question was consistently referred to as the ‘OnePlus 8 Lite’ before a couple of reliable tipsters mentioned the ‘OnePlus Z’ branding that is widely used today. But as it turns out, the latter may have only been an internal name. OnePlus submitted a trademark application for the name ‘ Nord by OnePlus ’ in late March. It covers an extensive range of products including headphones and tablets but, more importantly, smartphones.The company itself has not yet confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord, let alone its official name, but tipster Max J appeared to back the latter in a public Twitter conversation earlier today.He even went as far as to say that he ‘didn’t know’ of the OnePlus Z despite previously leaking several key specifications. That leads us to believe the upcoming mid-range smartphone will, in fact, be released as the OnePlus Nord.