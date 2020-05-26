Android OnePlus

OnePlus says it will continue making cheaper phones

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 26, 2020, 4:31 PM
OnePlus says it will continue making cheaper phones
If you think OnePlus has betrayed its roots, that's not quite true.

Fast Company reports that the company's founder and CEO Pete Lau is still very much a proponent of cheap phones.

OnePlus, which started out as a flagship killer company, has slowly been increasing prices of its handsets. This year's OnePlus 8 Pro is its most expensive handset to date.
But that's just a part of its broader plan to have a more varied portfolio. 

Lau was probably hinting at the OnePlus Z


Lau said that a cheaper device is on the way, which will first be launched in India, before making it to North America and Europe. Chances are that this would be the rumored OnePlus Z, which many believe is a scaled-back version of the OnePlus 8.

The manufacturer understands that a huge chunk of consumers still prefer affordable phones and releasing one will help the company get more people into its ecosystem. Otherwise, people have a lot of options to choose from, including the new iPhone SE, Google Pixel 3a, and various Samsung midrangers. 

Lau has also assured consumers that despite being cheaper, the new device would be up to OnePlus' standards. Per rumors, the OnePlus Z will sport a 6.4-inches screen, include a triple camera system, and pack in a 4,000mAh battery. 

And in case you are wondering, it's not the failure of OnePlus 8 in the premium market that's making the company go back to cheaper phones. Per a Counterpoint Research report cited by the company, it was the fourth most popular brand for handsets priced $400 or more. So, it doesn't seem like the firm has given up on plans to make pricey premium phones.

However, there will apparently be no McLaren version this year. These special edition phones are pricier than the standard ones and given that the OnePlus 8 Pro is already quite expensive for a OnePlus phone, a McLaren variant would be pushing the limits.

If rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus Z should be here by mid-2020.

Related phones

Z
OnePlus Z View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 1000L, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

In search of the perfect compact phone: Samsung Galaxy S10e
In search of the perfect compact phone: Samsung Galaxy S10e
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced & released
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced & released
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless