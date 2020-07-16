The OnePlus Buds will eclipse Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ in one key area
Just in case you weren't excited enough to finally welcome the first-ever true wireless earbuds from OnePlus at next week's big launch event primarily dedicated to the mid-range OnePlus Nord 5G handset, the company has revealed yet another way it expects to gain the upper hand over Apple's market-leading AirPods lineup.
We're ready in 10, are you? #OnePlusBuds pic.twitter.com/N6PkHRyzvD— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 16, 2020
For those who've been living under a rock for the past few years, we should mention that Warp Charge is undoubtedly one of the mobile industry's most impressive proprietary charging solutions, taking the hefty 4,510mAh battery inside the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G flagship from 0 to 50 percent capacity in just half an hour without using cables or an even more mind-blowing 23 minutes using the "standard" power brick found in the handset's retail box.
Considering those remarkable numbers, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the OnePlus Buds will be capable of providing a whopping 10 hours of use after a short 10-minute charge. Of course, since CEO Pete Lau estimated the fast-approaching true wireless earbuds would "only" be able to offer "over seven hours of continuous use", we can assume the undoubtedly small battery on these bad boys will go from 0 to 100 percent capacity in even less than 10 minutes.
In contrast, Apple is merely touting 3 hours of listening time for its "regular" second-gen AirPods after spending 15 minutes in their charging case, while the AirPods Pro need 5 minutes to deliver an hour of uninterrupted tunes, which is... basically the same thing. Then you have Samsung's Galaxy Buds+, which can squeeze one hour of juice from 3 minutes of charging, thus outshining the world's most popular true wireless earbuds but not the OnePlus Buds.
On the not so bright side of things, the first-ever OnePlus true wireless earbuds will not support wireless charging, a decision that was predictably made to keep production costs low enough so the retail price can handily beat the AirPods and Galaxy Buds+. Unfortunately, we don't have an actual number to share for the time being, but we do have a possible sighting of a snazzy blue model in Carl Pei's ears in that MKBHD video showcasing the final OnePlus Nord design.
That's one of at least three colors the OnePlus Buds are set to come in to give the white-only AirPods a run for their money, alongside white and black options.