Unlike AirPods, OnePlus Buds will reportedly be sold in Black

Countless companies have already launched wireless earphones that rival AirPods and many others are in the process of developing their own alternatives. OnePlus falls into the second category and, thanks to tipster Max J , we now know some more about the product.



New sketches of the OnePlus Buds suggest the company has integrated a OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z-like metallic plate on the back of each earbud. There is also a red ring around that area, although it’s unclear if this will be present on all variants.

Regardless, the decision helps maintain a consistent look across the company’s range of earphones and should better differentiate OnePlus Buds from the crowd.





Unlike AirPods which are only available in white, Max J has also revealed today that OnePlus is planning a black or dark gray variant of the wireless earphones which is depicted in the sketch above. A white model is still expected.



OnePlus Buds are expected to make an official appearance next month, possibly alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone.









The earphones in question, which are expected to be called OnePlus Buds or OnePlus Pods, will offer an AirPods-like design that skips the swappable silicone tips used on some other earphones in favor of a universal shape carved out of plastic.