The OnePlus Buds are ready to crush Apple's AirPods with their battery life

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 14, 2020, 8:23 AM
It's getting harder and harder to understand why OnePlus is even planning to hold a launch event for its first mid-range smartphone in almost five years, given that the company has already officially revealed pretty much everything there is to know about the 5G-enabled Nord.

Of course, that's actually not the only product slated to be fully and properly unveiled on July 21, with the highly anticipated OnePlus Buds also confirmed to be coming soon just yesterday. Somewhat uncharacteristically, the China-based tech outfit kept things rather vague in this first teaser video, but unsurprisingly, the mystery lasted a measly 24 hours.

That's because CEO Pete Lau took to his company's forums earlier today to do what OnePlus execs have never done much of. Namely, talk about "perhaps the most frequently used accessory with smartphones." Even more specifically, Lau has a partially obscured image of the aforementioned upcoming true wireless earbuds to share with the public, as well as a few behind-the-scenes details from their lengthy development process.


Perhaps most importantly, we now know the OnePlus Buds will be capable of keeping your favorite tunes going for "over" seven hours on a single charge. While that's a far cry from the 11-hour base endurance rating of Samsung's incredibly well-reviewed Galaxy Buds+, it essentially guarantees OnePlus will trump industry leader Apple in at least one major department.

The unbelievably successful AirPods and AirPods Pro, mind you, are only rated at up to 5 and 4.5 hours of continuous listening time respectively, although their bundled wireless charging case takes those numbers over the 24-hour mark, eclipsing the total 22-hour autonomy of the Galaxy Buds+. 

But believe it or not, the OnePlus Buds are set to offer up to a mind-blowing 30 hours of combined use before "you have to plug in again", which is an even crazier figure when you also consider the weight of the teeny-tiny headphones and their included charging case.


We're talking 4.6 and 36 grams respectively, compared to an already lightweight 6.3 and 39.6 grams for the Galaxy Buds+ and 5.4/45.6 grams for the AirPods Pro. Granted, it doesn't seem entirely fair to compare the OnePlus Buds and AirPods Pro designs, as the latter true wireless earbuds come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology.

That's a feature unlikely to be found on the "reasonably priced" OnePlus Buds, given their "half-in-ear" design focused primarily on all-day comfort and, well, the aforementioned reasonable price. That's the biggest remaining question mark, mind you, as the form factor teased by the company today appears to largely coincide with leaked renders in black and white colors from the last few months.

