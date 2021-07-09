$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

The OnePlus Buds Pro are unconventionally confirmed for a July 22 launch

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The OnePlus Buds Pro are unconventionally confirmed for a July 22 launch
Despite already unveiling two different Nord-branded smartphones so far this year, we've long expected OnePlus to roll out a third mid-end model roughly 12 months after the release of the very first member of the budget-friendly handset family. 

The aptly named OnePlus Nord 2 5G has made quite a few headlines of late, leaving essentially nothing to the imagination and no big question unanswered ahead of a global launch event officially scheduled for July 22.

What we had no idea about until just now is that a second product will see daylight two weeks from yesterday. This sounds pretty exciting too, so it's definitely a little surprising that no one has been able to see the OnePlus Buds Pro coming.

Judging from that very predictable and not-at-all-vague name, the company's third-ever true wireless earbuds will aim to improve on the features and overall performance of the first OnePlus-made AirPods alternatives.

If you're curious to see hear the presumably high-end OnePlus Buds Pro in action, you have until July 17 to apply for a "Lab Reviewer" spot and thus get the chance to check out these bad boys before anyone else can buy them.

As original a way to reveal its next big AirPods rivals (even by its own incredibly unconventional standards), OnePlus has yet to confirm a single other Buds Pro detail, leaving us trying to guess their key specs and selling points.

If the AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and other Pro-branded earbuds around are any indication, the OnePlus Buds Pro should come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology in tow at an undoubtedly higher price than the $79 MSRP of the "regular" OnePlus Buds unveiled almost one year ago.

Before betting the house on seeing the Buds Pro listed among 2021's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, you may want to remember that the aforementioned OG OnePlus Buds didn't receive the most glowing reviews of 2020, thus failing to earn a place among the very best true wireless earbuds money can buy right now.

