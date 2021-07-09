The OnePlus Buds Pro are unconventionally confirmed for a July 22 launch









What we had no idea about until just now is that a second product will see daylight two weeks from yesterday. This sounds pretty exciting too, so it's definitely a little surprising that no one has been able to see the OnePlus Buds Pro coming.





Judging from that very predictable and not-at-all-vague name, the company's third-ever true wireless earbuds will aim to improve on the features and overall performance of the first OnePlus-made AirPods alternatives.





If you're curious to hear the presumably high-end OnePlus Buds Pro in action, you have until July 17 to apply for a "Lab Reviewer" spot and thus get the chance to check out these bad boys before anyone else can buy them.









If the AirPods Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro , and other Pro-branded earbuds around are any indication, the OnePlus Buds Pro should come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology in tow at an undoubtedly higher price than the $79 MSRP of the "regular" OnePlus Buds unveiled almost one year ago.









