Android OnePlus 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will officially ditch Qualcomm for MediaTek

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
The OnePlus Nord 2 will officially ditch Qualcomm for MediaTek
OnePlus has started teasing its next smartphone — the OnePlus Nord 2 — across social media and ahead of the big announcement later this summer, it has confirmed one important feature for what could be the best budget 5G phone of 2021.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI


The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be fitted with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, marking the first time that OnePlus is releasing a smartphone without a Qualcomm processor on the inside.

OnePlus has worked closely with MediaTek to enhance the AI capabilities of the standard Dimensity 1200 product. The resulting chipset enables a range of new AI-based features on Nord 2 designed to improve the day-to-day user experience.

One of the highlights involves the camera, rumored to be a triple-camera setup. OnePlus’ Nord 2 5G incorporates AI Photo Enhancement that recognizes up to 22 different scenes and automatically adjusts the color and contrast accordingly.

AI Video Enhancement features are also part of the package. These enable live HDR effects, as well as automatic adjustments to shadows, colors, highlights, and more while live recording.

The Dimensity 1200-AI’s capabilities also enable AI-based improvements to the display including AI Color Boost technology, a feature that automatically converts standard dynamic range to high dynamic range.

AI Resolution Boost is another feature. As the name suggests, it enhances video resolution to HD on popular social media apps. Lastly, Smart Ambient Display uses AI to control the brightness of the OnePlus Nord 2 display based on lighting conditions.

