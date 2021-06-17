First OnePlus Nord CE 5G update adds display and camera improvements

First OnePlus Nord CE 5G update adds display and camera improvements0
System
- Improved the accuracy of screen color
- Fixed known issues and improved stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.05
Camera
- Improved the portrait photography of the front
Although OnePlus Nord CE 5G won't hit shelves until June 21, the OnePlus community has been given the opportunity to get early access to the smartphone through Core Sales on the company's official webstore, starting from June 10. If you're one of the early owners of a OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, then you should try and download the new update.