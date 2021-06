First OnePlus Nord CE 5G update adds display and camera improvements

System

Improved the accuracy of screen color

Fixed known issues and improved stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Camera

Improved the portrait photography of the front

It's been less than a week since the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was officially introduced , and the smartphone is already seeing its first update. Although there aren't too many changes included, it looks like OnePlus considers these changes important enough to be rolled out so early after the phone's debut.This first OnePlus Nord CE 5G update is tagged as OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 (via @nirmaltv ) and includes a few improvements to camera and display, as well as fixes and a new security patch. Below is the full list of changes that appear in the update's changelog:Although OnePlus Nord CE 5G won't hit shelves until June 21, the OnePlus community has been given the opportunity to get early access to the smartphone through Core Sales on the company's official webstore, starting from June 10. If you're one of the early owners of a OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, then you should try and download the new update.