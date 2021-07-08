$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

OnePlus Nord 2 July 22 possible launch date briefly appears on OnePlus website

Iskra Petrova
By
0
OnePlus Nord 2 launch date briefly appears on OnePlus website
The latest leaks and rumors have us excited for a July release of the second iteration of the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord 2. Now, OnePlus’ website for India briefly shows the release date, confirming earlier leaks: July 22 for a possible global release, reports TechRadar.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly be released globally on July 22


An earlier leak has stated the OnePlus Nord 2 could come on July 24, but now another leak and the official website of OnePlus for India have shown another date: July 22. The listing on OnePlus’ website has been since taken down, of course, and now it shows the ambiguous “Coming soon”. Keep in mind that the US website shows no hints of the OnePlus Nord 2 just yet.

Previous leaks have detailed what we know so far about the upcoming smartphone. The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-AI chipset and will therefore be the first OnePlus phone that ditches the Snapdragon chip. The AI chip is expected to bring software enhancements in the photo and video departments, among AI-driven improvements of the display color dynamics, as well as video resolution enhancements for social media apps.


Other specs of the phone, as rumored or leaked, include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, 8 or 12 gigs of RAM coupled with 128 or 256 gigs of storage, and a triple camera system. The three cameras on the back are expected to be a 50MP main camera, with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP camera.

On the front, the phone is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms
China doesn’t want kids to play games at night, resorts to face scans
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
China doesn’t want kids to play games at night, resorts to face scans
This new app can test your smartphone's water resistance
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
This new app can test your smartphone's water resistance
Twitter tests showing “highlight Fleets” from people you don’t follow
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Twitter tests showing “highlight Fleets” from people you don’t follow
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets certified again; full specs and images listed
by Joshua Swingle,  3
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets certified again; full specs and images listed
36 States file a lawsuit against Google’s Play Store taxes, alleging anticompetitive behaviour
by Iskra Petrova,  1
36 States file a lawsuit against Google’s Play Store taxes, alleging anticompetitive behaviour
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless