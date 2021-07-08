OnePlus Nord 2 July 22 possible launch date briefly appears on OnePlus website

OnePlus Nord 2 July 22 possible launch date briefly appears on OnePlus website0
The OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly be released globally on July 22
An earlier leak has stated the OnePlus Nord 2 could come on July 24, but now another leak and the official website of OnePlus for India have shown another date: July 22. The listing on OnePlus’ website has been since taken down, of course, and now it shows the ambiguous “Coming soon”. Keep in mind that the US website shows no hints of the OnePlus Nord 2 just yet.
Previous leaks have detailed what we know so far about the upcoming smartphone. The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-AI chipset and will therefore be the first OnePlus phone that ditches the Snapdragon chip. The AI chip is expected to bring software enhancements in the photo and video departments, among AI-driven improvements of the display color dynamics, as well as video resolution enhancements for social media apps.
Other specs of the phone, as rumored or leaked, include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, 8 or 12 gigs of RAM coupled with 128 or 256 gigs of storage, and a triple camera system. The three cameras on the back are expected to be a 50MP main camera, with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP camera.
On the front, the phone is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor.