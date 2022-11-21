OnePlus has the noise-cancelling Buds Pro on sale for as little as $59.99 now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released almost a year and a half ago with "smart adaptive" noise cancellation technology and a recommended price point of $149.99, the aptly named OnePlus Buds Pro looked like an unbeatable bargain a few months back when they dropped to 90 bucks... and again just last week at an even lower $80.
But believe it or not, OnePlus is further overshadowing Amazon's holiday generosity with an absolutely mind-blowing Black Friday 2022 deal. For a presumably limited time only, the Buds Pro can be purchased at an insanely low price of $59.99 exclusively on the OnePlus Store app.
The company's main official US e-store lists these noise-cancelling puppies at $99.99 a pair, mind you, so be sure to install said app on your Android handset or iPhone and follow the easy instructions inside if you want to save an extra 40 bucks.
Although we probably wouldn't rank this very high on our complete list of the top Black Friday OnePlus deals available right now when considering the massive discounts of some of the company's best phones (from 2022 and 2021), the $59.99 OnePlus Buds Pro are definitely among the greatest Black Friday wireless headphones deals around.
Significantly cheaper than Samsung's own deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 and even the weirdly shaped Galaxy Buds Live in addition to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Apple AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2, these are certainly not the overall best wireless earbuds in the world.
But with solid active noise cancellation, decidedly premium sound, excellent battery life, IP55 water and dust resistance, as well as crystal clear voice calls, the OnePlus Buds Pro are undeniably some of the greatest (if not the all-around best) true wireless earbuds for this price.
Things that are NOT allowed: