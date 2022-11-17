Amazon's latest early Black Friday deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro cheaper than ever

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Deals Black Friday
While OnePlus tends to get a lot of attention for selling some of the overall best budget phones and quite possibly the best inexpensive Android high-enders out there (especially at their Black Friday 2022 prices), the company undeniably deserves a little praise for its ultra-affordable alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods as well.

One of these is actually not on our list of the best budget wireless earbuds available today, normally costing as much as $150, but that recommended price point is currently reduced by a massive 70 bucks (or 47 percent).

OnePlus Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging Case, Three Colors
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

At their new all-time low price, the noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds Pro obviously don't need to compete directly against the likes of the AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, even undercutting the non-Pro AirPods 2 with a wired charging case and the deeply discounted non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2.

That makes this undoubtedly one of the top Black Friday wireless headphones deals you can get... ahead of the actual Black Friday "holiday" next week, especially when you consider the impressive battery life of the OnePlus Buds Pro, the handy wireless charging case included at no extra cost, the fast charging support, and the overall excellent sound these bad boys can deliver at an unbeatable price.

If you hurry, Amazon will even let you choose from three snazzy color options (matte black, silver, and glossy white) at the exact same killer discount, which is obviously not what we can say about any AirPods generation or model.
