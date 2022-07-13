 The OnePlus Buds Pro are some of the cheapest noise-cancelling earbuds right now - PhoneArena
The OnePlus Buds Pro are some of the cheapest noise-cancelling earbuds right now

The OnePlus Buds Pro are some of the cheapest noise-cancelling earbuds right now
OnePlus may have lost one "Pro" war this year with a decidedly underwhelming alternative to Apple and Samsung's most advanced new smartphones, but even though the company's presence in the hugely competitive true wireless earbuds market remains modest, its latest AirPods Pro rival is certainly worth considering... at least as a last-minute Prime Day 2022 purchase.

Released almost 12 months ago at an already reasonable price of $149.99 with a whole laundry list of premium features on deck, the noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds Pro are currently on sale for a cool 60 bucks less than usual.

To our knowledge, this is easily the highest discount ever offered on this particular high-end product, at least by Amazon and obviously not counting bundle deals involving the aforementioned underwhelming OnePlus 10 Pro handset. Of course, you will need to hurry... and be a Prime member to claim the unprecedented 40 percent markdown on your choice of Matte Black or Glossy White versions.

At well under a Benjamin, these bad boys are naturally considerably more affordable than all of Apple's noise-cancelling options, including the Beats-branded Fit Pro and Studio Buds. OnePlus also manages to undercut Samsung as far as both Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Prime Day promotions are concerned, thus earning a well-deserved place on our list of the very best headphones deals available for the next few hours.

While professional bargain hunters might want to take Amazon's own Echo Buds (2nd Gen) into consideration as well at an even lower price, the OnePlus Buds Pro's value for money is extremely difficult to eclipse.

We're talking about a sleek and comfortable pair of true wireless earbuds here equipped with excellent overall sound performance, absolutely phenomenal battery life, IP55 water resistance, great Transparency Mode functionality, and... passable active noise cancellation technology. If that's not a bargain, we have no idea what could possibly qualify for said label.
