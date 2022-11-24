Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
OnePlus 9 Pro comes with everything your phone deal dreams are made of

It's easy to overlook the best Black Friday phone deals, such as the one Best Buy is offering on the outstanding OnePlus 9 Pro.

Although the device came out last year, it's still a great buy in 2022, particularly for those who want top-tier specs at a palatable price.

The OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a beautiful 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid animations. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 which is still fast by today's standards.

The phone features a Hasselblad-branded camera system and it produces striking, knockout photos and handles most lighting conditions quite well. 

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery which will easily last you through a day and it can be replenished quickly thanks to 65W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone comes with a charger, which isn't something that can be said about 2022's best phones.

The device has a refined, seamless design, and even has a physical ringer switch that lets you switch between a ringer, vibration, and silent mode.

OnePlus 9 Pro

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip | Quad camera array with 48MP main shooter, 50MP ultrawide snapper, 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom, and 2MP monochrome sensor | 16MP front camera | 4,500mAh battery
$350 off (44%)
$449 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

The phone is better now than it was at launch, thanks to a price cut and meaningful software updates. The newer OnePlus 10 Pro is more expensive and only offers a slightly bigger battery, a higher resolution front camera, and a newer chip.

If you are not the type of person that chases specs and are more concerned with day-to-day performance and value for money, the OnePlus 9 Pro is perfect for you. The 256GB model which was $1,069 at launch and retails for $799.99 these days, is down to $449.99 at Best Buy, meaning you will get to save $350.

That's an awesome price for a smooth performer with excellent cameras, super fast charging, a glorious screen, and little bloatware. 
