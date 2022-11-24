OnePlus 9 Pro comes with everything your phone deal dreams are made of





Although the device came out last year, it's still a great buy in 2022, particularly for those who want top-tier specs at a palatable price.





The OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a beautiful 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid animations. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 which is still fast by today's standards.





The phone features a Hasselblad-branded camera system and it produces striking, knockout photos and handles most lighting conditions quite well.





The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery which will easily last you through a day and it can be replenished quickly thanks to 65W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone comes with a charger, which isn't something that can be said about 2022's best phones





The device has a refined, seamless design, and even has a physical ringer switch that lets you switch between a ringer, vibration, and silent mode.





OnePlus 9 Pro 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip | Quad camera array with 48MP main shooter, 50MP ultrawide snapper, 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom, and 2MP monochrome sensor | 16MP front camera | 4,500mAh battery $350 off (44%) $449 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





The phone is better now than it was at launch, thanks to a price cut and meaningful software updates. The newer OnePlus 10 Pro is more expensive and only offers a slightly bigger battery, a higher resolution front camera, and a newer chip.





If you are not the type of person that chases specs and are more concerned with day-to-day performance and value for money, the OnePlus 9 Pro is perfect for you. The 256GB model which was $1,069 at launch and retails for $799.99 these days, is down to $449.99 at Best Buy, meaning you will get to save $350.





That's an awesome price for a smooth performer with excellent cameras, super fast charging, a glorious screen, and little bloatware.