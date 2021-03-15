Expect insane OnePlus 9 Pro 5G charging times, America's fastest
To these, we'd have to add the groundbreaking 6.7" 5Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate display with HDR10+ certification from our Find X3 Pro review that will probably make its way into the OnePlus 9 series as well, if the OnePlus 8 Pro history is any indication.
What else will set the new OnePlus models apart when the 9 and 9 Pro land on T-Mobile? Well, judging from the latest rumors about the charging speeds of the 9 Pro - 65W for wired and 50W for wireless - the phone will be the fastest charging handset you will be able to buy in the US.
OnePlus 9 Pro battery charging speeds
Given that the rumor mill is expecting the OnePlus 9 Pro to take most of its hardware cues from the Oppo Find X3 Pro - its brother from another mother - the tip for 50W wireless charging speed is rather surprising, as the X3 Pro can be charged at "only" 30W wirelessly.
The Find X3 Pro, however, implements newer software and charging chemistry to achieve even faster fill-ups than its predecessor the X2 Pro that also shipped with ultrafast 65W charging. We measured the jaw-dropping 29 minutes of fast charging getting the X3 Pro's 4500mAh battery to full from a depleted state, and the company says its 30W wireless charger will do the same for 80 minutes.
While those numbers are already extremely impressive, we can expect the under-half-hour speeds to be replicated on the 9 Pro, while 50W wireless charging support should be able to top the 9 Pro up for a much shorter time. Probably not twice as fast, yet, looking at the 50W wireless abilities of the Mi 10 Ultra that bring its 4500mAh battery to a boil for 40-50 minutes flat, it's not out of the 9 Pro may be able to achieve the same feat. Certainly at under an hour, which would be breathtaking.
OnePlus 9 Pro charging speeds for the same 4500mAh battery capacity:
- 29 minutes wired charging with the stock 65W brick in the OnePlus 9 Pro box
- ~50 minutes wireless charging with a separate OnePlus 50W charger
These numbers would make OnePlus 9 Pro the fastest-charging phone you can buy in the US, and then some. Those speeds are twice faster than what the Galaxy S21 Ultra is offering, and four times faster than the speed you can charge an iPhone 12 Pro Max with, for instance, wired or wireless, ushering in the era where range anxiety with your phone won't be an issue. After all, you can spend ten minutes to restore half of your OnePlus 9 Pro battery capacity anywhere, can't you?