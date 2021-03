Expect insane OnePlus 9 Pro 5G charging times, America's fastest

Given that the rumor mill is expecting the OnePlus 9 Pro to take most of its hardware cues from the Oppo Find X3 Pro - its brother from another mother - the tip for 50W wireless charging speed is rather surprising, as the X3 Pro can be charged at "only" 30W wirelessly.





The OnePlus 9 Pro has to set itself apart somehow, though, so it's not hard to imagine that the company may have souped up its charging-sans-cable speeds to record highs, while keeping the fast-enough 65W brick from the 8T intact.





The Find X3 Pro, however, implements newer software and charging chemistry to achieve even faster fill-ups than its predecessor the X2 Pro that also shipped with ultrafast 65W charging. We measured the jaw-dropping 29 minutes of fast charging getting the X3 Pro's 4500mAh battery to full from a depleted state, and the company says its 30W wireless charger will do the same for 80 minutes.









While those numbers are already extremely impressive, we can expect the under-half-hour speeds to be replicated on the 9 Pro, while 50W wireless charging support should be able to top the 9 Pro up for a much shorter time. Probably not twice as fast, yet, looking at the 50W wireless abilities of the Mi 10 Ultra that bring its 4500mAh battery to a boil for 40-50 minutes flat, it's not out of the 9 Pro may be able to achieve the same feat. Certainly at under an hour, which would be breathtaking.





OnePlus 9 Pro charging speeds for the same 4500mAh battery capacity:





29 minutes wired charging with the stock 65W brick in the OnePlus 9 Pro box

~50 minutes wireless charging with a separate OnePlus 50W charger













The upcoming OnePlus 9 series is shaping up to be a rather remarkable value, and not only because the phones will feature custom-made cameras developed in partnership with Sony and Hasselblad