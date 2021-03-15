Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Articles OnePlus

Expect insane OnePlus 9 Pro 5G charging times, America's fastest

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 15, 2021, 10:43 AM
Expect insane OnePlus 9 Pro 5G charging times, America's fastest
The upcoming OnePlus 9 series is shaping up to be a rather remarkable value, and not only because the phones will feature custom-made cameras developed in partnership with Sony and Hasselblad

To these, we'd have to add the groundbreaking 6.7" 5Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate display with HDR10+ certification from our Find X3 Pro review that will probably make its way into the OnePlus 9 series as well, if the OnePlus 8 Pro history is any indication.

OnePlus 9 Pro battery charging speeds


What else will set the new OnePlus models apart when the 9 and 9 Pro land on T-Mobile? Well, judging from the latest rumors about the charging speeds of the 9 Pro - 65W for wired and 50W for wireless - the phone will be the fastest charging handset you will be able to buy in the US. 

Given that the rumor mill is expecting the OnePlus 9 Pro to take most of its hardware cues from the Oppo Find X3 Pro - its brother from another mother - the tip for 50W wireless charging speed is rather surprising, as the X3 Pro can be charged at "only" 30W wirelessly.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has to set itself apart somehow, though, so it's not hard to imagine that the company may have souped up its charging-sans-cable speeds to record highs, while keeping the fast-enough 65W brick from the 8T intact. 

The Find X3 Pro, however, implements newer software and charging chemistry to achieve even faster fill-ups than its predecessor the X2 Pro that also shipped with ultrafast 65W charging. We measured the jaw-dropping 29 minutes of fast charging getting the X3 Pro's 4500mAh battery to full from a depleted state, and the company says its 30W wireless charger will do the same for 80 minutes.


While those numbers are already extremely impressive, we can expect the under-half-hour speeds to be replicated on the 9 Pro, while 50W wireless charging support should be able to top the 9 Pro up for a much shorter time. Probably not twice as fast, yet, looking at the 50W wireless abilities of the Mi 10 Ultra that bring its 4500mAh battery to a boil for 40-50 minutes flat, it's not out of the 9 Pro may be able to achieve the same feat. Certainly at under an hour, which would be breathtaking.

OnePlus 9 Pro charging speeds for the same 4500mAh battery capacity:

  • 29 minutes wired charging with the stock 65W brick in the OnePlus 9 Pro box
  • ~50 minutes wireless charging with a separate OnePlus 50W charger

These numbers would make OnePlus 9 Pro the fastest-charging phone you can buy in the US, and then some. Those speeds are twice faster than what the Galaxy S21 Ultra is offering, and four times faster than the speed you can charge an iPhone 12 Pro Max with, for instance, wired or wireless, ushering in the era where range anxiety with your phone won't be an issue. After all, you can spend ten minutes to restore half of your OnePlus 9 Pro battery capacity anywhere, can't you?


Related phones

9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Featured stories

Popular stories
4 reasons why iPad still fails to be my main computer
Popular stories
The Seven Deadly Sins of modern smartphones
Popular stories
March introduction of third-gen Apple AirPods is not happening says top analyst
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless