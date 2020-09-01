OnePlus 8T render surfaces; phone includes 5G support
A render released by a Twitter tipster by the name of @smartvenkat95 reportedly revealed what the OnePlus 8T is going to look like. The render leaked through the Android 11 Developer Preview four series showing thin bezels and a punch hole camera on the upper left corner of the screen. In the middle of each year, OnePlus refreshes its line by upgrading to a new chipset. This year the chip powering the OnePlus 8T is the Snapdragon 865 Plus.
The render shows a thin bezel around the edges of the device. The OnePlus 8T render shows only the front of the device so we can't get a look at what to expect from the rear camera. On the back we could see a 64MP Primary camera with a 16MP Ultra-wide and a 2MP Macro camera for close ups. That would be an improvement from the 48MP Primary camera that was found on the OnePlus 8. We could see the OnePlus 8T unveiled sometime this fall.
The OnePlus 8T is rumored to be codenamed "Kabob" and was recently found on Geekbench as the KB2001.The benchmark test reveled that 8GB of memory is onboard. The single core score was 912 with a multicore score of 3288.