Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 8T render surfaces; phone includes 5G support

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Sep 01, 2020, 12:54 AM
OnePlus 8T render surfaces; phone includes 5G support
A render released by a Twitter tipster by the name of @smartvenkat95 reportedly revealed what the OnePlus 8T is going to look like. The render leaked through the Android 11 Developer Preview four series showing thin bezels and a punch hole camera on the upper left corner of the screen. In the middle of each year, OnePlus refreshes its line by upgrading to a new chipset. This year the chip powering the OnePlus 8T is the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The render shows a thin bezel around the edges of the device. The OnePlus 8T render shows only the front of the device so we can't get a look at what to expect from the rear camera. On the back we could see a 64MP Primary camera with a 16MP Ultra-wide and a 2MP Macro camera for close ups. That would be an improvement from the 48MP Primary camera that was found on the OnePlus 8. We could see the OnePlus 8T unveiled  sometime this fall.


The OnePlus 8T is rumored to be codenamed "Kabob" and was recently found on Geekbench as the KB2001.The benchmark test reveled that 8GB of memory is onboard. The single core score was 912 with a multicore score of 3288.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Motorola One 5G is official: rebranded Moto G 5G Plus hits the States for under $500
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK
Popular stories
4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless