The holidays are over, but the killer OnePlus 8T deals keep on coming

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





With both Thanksgiving and Christmas in the rearview mirror but the official announcement of the OnePlus 9, 9E, and 9 Pro undoubtedly approaching pretty fast, it shouldn't exactly come as a shock that the unlocked 8T is once again on sale at a substantial discount for a limited time only.





If you hurry, you can get your choice of a Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green-coated device with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage space on deck at just $649. That's 50 bucks lower than the regular price of a Galaxy S20 FE , for instance, although Samsung's 5G value flagship is currently marked down by a decent $100 of its own at retailers like Amazon, thus fetching $599.









sounds superior to the triple lens setup on the back of the S20 FE, especially with a main 48MP shooter in tow, but the absence of a telephoto sensor might be a compromise not all shutterbugs are willing to make. Compared to the aforementioned Galaxy S20 FE , the OnePlus 8T is more impressive in a number of key departments, including battery charging technology, build quality, and of course, memory and storage. The quad rear-facing camera system alsosuperior to the triple lens setup on the back of the S20 FE, especially with a main 48MP shooter in tow, but the absence of a telephoto sensor might be a compromise not all shutterbugs are willing to make.





At the end of the day, however, this gorgeous glass and metal-made phone sporting a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display is undeniably one of the best value propositions out there... for the next few hours, at least.



