The holidays are over, but the killer OnePlus 8T deals keep on coming
Amazon, mind you, has yet to match the latest killer oneplus.com deal on the unlocked 5G-capable 8T, and the same goes for B&H Photo Video, so if you missed your chance to pay $20 less than today a little over a month ago, you only have a few more hours to take your business directly to the ambitious China-based handset manufacturer behind some of the world's best low-cost smartphones (with or without 5G).
Compared to the aforementioned Galaxy S20 FE, the OnePlus 8T is more impressive in a number of key departments, including battery charging technology, build quality, and of course, memory and storage. The quad rear-facing camera system also sounds superior to the triple lens setup on the back of the S20 FE, especially with a main 48MP shooter in tow, but the absence of a telephoto sensor might be a compromise not all shutterbugs are willing to make.
At the end of the day, however, this gorgeous glass and metal-made phone sporting a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display is undeniably one of the best value propositions out there... for the next few hours, at least.