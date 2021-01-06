Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Android Deals OnePlus

The holidays are over, but the killer OnePlus 8T deals keep on coming

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 06, 2021, 12:32 PM
The holidays are over, but the killer OnePlus 8T deals keep on coming
Despite being one of the most affordable 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 powerhouses in the US right off the bat, at $749, the OnePlus 8T received a number of surprisingly early and surprisingly drastic price cuts, which arguably made the 6.55-inch handset one of the top gifts of the recently concluded holiday season for Android enthusiasts across the nation.

With both Thanksgiving and Christmas in the rearview mirror but the official announcement of the OnePlus 9, 9E, and 9 Pro undoubtedly approaching pretty fast, it shouldn't exactly come as a shock that the unlocked 8T is once again on sale at a substantial discount for a limited time only.

If you hurry, you can get your choice of a Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green-coated device with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage space on deck at just $649. That's 50 bucks lower than the regular price of a Galaxy S20 FE, for instance, although Samsung's 5G value flagship is currently marked down by a decent $100 of its own at retailers like Amazon, thus fetching $599.

Amazon, mind you, has yet to match the latest killer oneplus.com deal on the unlocked 5G-capable 8T, and the same goes for B&H Photo Video, so if you missed your chance to pay $20 less than today a little over a month ago, you only have a few more hours to take your business directly to the ambitious China-based handset manufacturer behind some of the world's best low-cost smartphones (with or without 5G).

Compared to the aforementioned Galaxy S20 FE, the OnePlus 8T is more impressive in a number of key departments, including battery charging technology, build quality, and of course, memory and storage. The quad rear-facing camera system also sounds superior to the triple lens setup on the back of the S20 FE, especially with a main 48MP shooter in tow, but the absence of a telephoto sensor might be a compromise not all shutterbugs are willing to make.

At the end of the day, however, this gorgeous glass and metal-made phone sporting a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display is undeniably one of the best value propositions out there... for the next few hours, at least.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
13%off $649 Special OnePlus $623 Amazon $590 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

