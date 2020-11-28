The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 7T are cheaper than ever for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The unlocked non-Pro OnePlus 8 can be purchased for a very reasonable $569.99 in a 256GB storage variant and Interstellar Glow flavor until 11:59 PM EST on November 30, aka the end of this year's Cyber Monday celebration. That's 30 bucks lower than what OnePlus is currently charging for a high-end device also packing 12 gigs of RAM in tandem with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor.





Normally, this bad boy costs a whopping $799.99, although it's not quite unusual to see that list price reduced to $700 or $600. Still, it's hard to argue with the appeal of this incredibly feature-packed phone at a lower than ever $570. In addition to the impressive aforementioned specs, the OnePlus 8 5G also has a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.55 inches in diagonal going for it, as well as a triple 48 + 16 + 2MP rear-facing camera system, and a hefty 4,300mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 30W charging technology.





OnePlus 7T 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, T-Mobile Unlocked, Frosted Silver $299 99 $599 99 Expired OnePlus 7T 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, T-Mobile Unlocked, Glacier Blue $299 99 $599 99 Expired





Meanwhile, the 4G LTE-only OnePlus 7T available from its makers for $349 right now can be had at $50 less than that from B&H in your choice of Glacier Blue or Frosted Silver colors. This is also a limited-time deal, but you'll have to decide very quickly if it's right for you, as the retailer plans to halt it at 11:59 PM EST later today, November 28.





Released a little over a year ago, the 7T is one heck of a phone for $299.99, pairing a Snapdragon 855+ SoC with a generous 8 gigs of RAM and also packing a reasonably large 3,800mAh cell supporting 30W fast charging.





Compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T only, this thing essentially sports an identical 6.55-inch display as the OnePlus 8 5G while going with a more traditional waterdrop-style notch instead of a trendy hole punch design.



