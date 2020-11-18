OnePlus insane deals - OnePlus Buds for $1, OnePlus 7T for $349!
This story is sponsored by OnePlus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
The Buds typically cost $79, but you can buy them for $59 during the holiday discounts season. At that price, we think they are killer. At $1? Insane!
Get a flagship phone at an extreme bargain
If you miss out on the Buds, don't worry — OnePlus is also running another promotion that might tickle your fancy. A OnePlus 7T for just $350!
The OnePlus 7T may be a 2019 smartphone, but it is absolutely nothing to smirk at. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, which is still a pretty fast chip, and it is still one of the fastest-charging phones on the market. Couple that with an outstanding 90 Hz OLED screen, a very good triple camera system on the back, and an operating system that just flies and you have a very, very good phone for an insanely good price.
The device you see on the link above is a T-Mobile unit, but it's actually unlocked. This means, you can use it on any operator as long as they are a GSM-based network (like AT&T). Ergo, not for Verizon customers, or any of its CDMA carrier partners.