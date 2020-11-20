iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: which 5G network is faster in these 5 big cities?

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 20, 2020, 8:33 AM
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&amp;T: which 5G network is faster in these 5 big cities?
After releasing countless reports aimed at evaluating the 5G and overall mobile network user experience at the national level in the last 18 months or so, OpenSignal is shifting its focus for the "first installment in a new series of insights into the current status of 5G in America."

This latest study compiled by the independent analytics company based on tests performed between May 20 and October 24 specifically covers five major cities, measuring the download and upload speeds available where such a large portion of the nation's population is concentrated.

We're talking Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC, five urban locations with a combined estimated population roughly on par with that of the Netherlands. In other words, there was a lot of data collected and analyzed for the purposes of this report, almost all of which pointed at one big winner among the three nationwide wireless service providers still standing after Sprint's demise.

Five cities, five clear wins for Verizon


If you're the least bit familiar with today's convoluted US wireless landscape, you may already know the mmWave technology adopted by Verizon for its first wave of 5G rollouts has a lot of flaws. At the same time, we've seen many scientific tests (and we've even conducted a few non-scientific measurements of our own) highlighting Big Red's huge advantage over the competition... where its 5G Ultra Wideband signal is actually available.


Unsurprisingly, OpenSignal's latest "download speed experience" assessment yields the same exact conclusion across all the five areas surveyed in the aforementioned five-month timeframe. If you're lucky enough to live in downtown Atlanta, Houston, LA, NYC, or DC and own a compatible device, there's absolutely no question which of the top three carriers is right for you.

Verizon's average (!!!) 5G numbers in these five cities ranged from 338 Mbps in Washington DC to more than 500 Mbps in Atlanta, completely crushing the otherwise decent results (at least compared to 4G LTE scores just a couple of years ago) delivered by T-Mobile and AT&T. We're talking speeds that are over three times higher across the board, including a mind-blowing 6x and 7x edge over T-Mo and AT&T respectively in Washington DC.

Of course, the comparison is not entirely fair without taking any availability data into consideration or exploring how much time Verizon customers actually spend connected to a 5G tower. Big Red's 5G download numbers are also expected to take a massive hit now that the carrier has joined the low-band 5G game, providing a significantly slower signal "nationwide" in addition to the blazing fast but spotty Ultra Wideband service.

T-Mobile is the 5G upload champion, also making great download progress


Unlike Verizon, which foolishly placed all its 5G eggs in one basket... until last month, T-Mobile envisioned its next-gen cellular network as a three-layer cake right off the bat. While the "Un-carrier" initially focused mainly on the low-band backbone of this 5G network, mmWave spectrum was also deployed in select cities relatively quickly, followed by incredibly fast mid-band rollouts in the wake of the essential Sprint merger.


By striking an almost perfect balance between speed and coverage, mid-band technology is widely considered the key to T-Mo's potential road to industry leader. For the time being, Sprint's spectrum undoubtedly helped Magenta defeat Ma Bell in all five of these latest 5G download speed battles, which is likely to contribute to a dramatic national improvement as well in OpenSignal's next report of that sort.

Meanwhile, it's definitely interesting to point out that Verizon's clear 5G download speed advantage doesn't translate into a similar 5G upload speed dominance across the five US cities' downtown areas evaluated by OpenSignal.


If anything, T-Mobile holds a narrow overall lead over its arch-rivals, dominating the charts in Atlanta and LA, statistically tying Verizon for first place in NYC and DC, and "statistically" sharing Houston's 5G upload speed crown with AT&T.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Get a Galaxy S20 5G series or Galaxy Note20 5G series phone for up to $750 off at Best Buy
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
New report calls for groundbreaking technology debut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
Microsoft kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless