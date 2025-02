The OnePlus 13 . | Image Credit - PhoneArena

OnePlus 13 has a reliable camera system although it didn't manage to pass the OnePlus 13 's camera specs include a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and the Sony LYT-600 sensor.

Meanwhile, thehas a reliable camera system although it didn't manage to pass the Galaxy S24 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max , or Galaxy S25 Ultra in our Camera Scores . The's camera specs include a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and the Sony LYT-600 sensor.





For reference, here's the OnePlus 13 's camera score from our custom tests:

OnePlus 13 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 145 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 149 Main (wide) BEST 87 75 Zoom BEST 29 28 Ultra-wide BEST 25 21 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 141 Main (wide) BEST 80 72 Zoom BEST 27 23 Ultra-wide BEST 24 22 Selfie BEST 28 25

once in my life

Tipster Digital Chat Station has now shared that the expected OnePlus 13 Mini camera specs may be a bit different than what was expected earlier and the 'compact' phone may come with a dual-camera system.The very competitivewas released globally not too long ago. For a couple of months, rumors have been swirling around hinting that anotherflagship may join it soon: a compactMini (may also be called OnePlus 13T). Rumor has it this will be a powerful OnePlus phone with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as its bigger sibling, but will come with a more compact display: probably 6.31 inches.Earlier, reputable tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that theMini will come with a triple camera system, but now, they seem to have discovered new info and say that the compact (compact for today's standards) phone will sport two rear cameras.According to DCS, theMini will rock a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto unit with 2x zoom. Previously, DCS claimed a triple camera setup with a 50MP main (Sony IMX906 sensor), 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom), and an 8MP ultrawide.DCS indicates that this info is not confirmed, so we'll need to hold our horses for a bit longer so other leakers can also chime in.This time, the tipster doesn't zero in on the sensors expected for theMini. Nevertheless, I personally like the possibility of OnePlus preferring a telephoto camera over an ultrawide one. I agree wholeheartedly with this approach, as the telephoto camera can be used for stunning true-to-life portrait images while an ultrawide... well, let's say I've only used an ultrawide camera for a creative look more or lessMeanwhile, the phone is said to come equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip , which is found in the best Android phones right now, and will come with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is rumored to be a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO panel. All of this goodness may be packed with a metal frame and glass back.As you can see, theMini won't exactly be a 'compact' phone in the traditional sense, but more like the 'vanilla' Galaxy S25 or the base iPhone 16 . Real small phones seem to be a thing of the past now, and I find it somewhat funny that a 'mini' phone may sport a 6.31-inch display. Yet again, this OnePlus may not be called mini.In the meantime, Oppo is also working on its own take on 'mini' with the Oppo Find X8 mini , another 6.31-inch flagship, but this one is reportedly sporting MediaTek's Dimensity 2400 chip. It is said to feature a 50MP main and a 50MP ultrawide camera.TheMini will compete against theand 17 (still unannounced), and the entry-level, as those are all relatively 'compact' flagships. The Galaxy comes with a triple camera system but the megapixels are less: a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto camera. The Pixel 9 comes with 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide. As for the, we have a 48MP main and a 12MP ultrawide.It's worth noting that camera specs don't necessarily reflect the real-world experience with a phone. It's also about image processing, color calibration, and approach with or without AI. OnePlus' long-term partnership with Hasselblad will hopefully tip the scales in favor of theMini, but we'll have to wait and see for ourselves.