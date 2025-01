OnePlus rumored to work on a more compact version of OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Alternatively, you can snatch the Snapdragon X Elite-powered beast straight from the source. The flagship arrives with a free storage upgrade at the official store, saving you $100. On top of that, you'll get the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for free. Trade-ins in any condition give you another $100 off! Users with reservations get an extra $50 discount.

The OnePlus 13 is a fantastic option that might just be the big Android surprise of 2025. The unit is currently available for $100 off its usual price at Best Buy and comes with a $100 Gift Card from Best Buy. Get yours and save whiile you can.

OnePlus 13 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Design-wise, besides the smaller form factor, OnePlus 13 Mini is rumored to feature narrow bezels, metal middle frame, and glass body. Even though it’s a more compact version of the OnePlus 13 , the “mini” version will still be positioned in the “top tier” price segment.



OnePlus 13 costs $900, which feels like a more than a decent price for flagship. Since the OnePlus 13 Mini has a smaller display, it might be cheaper, but not by much.



Unfortunately, the tipster didn't mention any launch timeframe for the OnePlus 13 Mini, so your guess is as good as ours. Anyway, if you're a fan of the regular model, check out these amazing OnePlus 13 deals and read our in-depth OnePlus 13 review

For starters, DCS says theMini will be equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the regular model. It’s yet unclear whether or not the final version of theMini will feature the same camera configuration as theThat said, the compact version ofmight end up packing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Some of the camera features might be slightly different though, so keep that in mind.One thing that will certainly be different is the size of the phone’s display. While the OnePlus 13 boasts a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display , the compact model is said to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED panel instead with 1.5K resolution. Also, the phone’s display will support an in-screen fingerprint sensor.