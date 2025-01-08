OnePlus rumored to work on a more compact version of OnePlus 13
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus has just introduced its newest flagship, the OnePlus 13, but the Chinese handset maker has one more surprise in store for its fans. Rumor has it that the company is working on a more compact version of its latest flagship, which is expected to be called OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T.
Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (via SmartPrix) claims the compact flagship will pack remarkably similar hardware features as the recently introduced OnePlus 13, but in a smaller chassis.
For starters, DCS says the OnePlus 13 Mini will be equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the regular model. It’s yet unclear whether or not the final version of the OnePlus 13 Mini will feature the same camera configuration as the OnePlus 13.
One thing that will certainly be different is the size of the phone’s display. While the OnePlus 13 boasts a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the compact model is said to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED panel instead with 1.5K resolution. Also, the phone’s display will support an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Design-wise, besides the smaller form factor, OnePlus 13 Mini is rumored to feature narrow bezels, metal middle frame, and glass body. Even though it’s a more compact version of the OnePlus 13, the “mini” version will still be positioned in the “top tier” price segment.
Unfortunately, the tipster didn’t mention any launch timeframe for the OnePlus 13 Mini, so your guess is as good as ours. Anyway, if you’re a fan of the regular model, check out these amazing OnePlus 13 deals and read our in-depth OnePlus 13 review.
Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (via SmartPrix) claims the compact flagship will pack remarkably similar hardware features as the recently introduced OnePlus 13, but in a smaller chassis.
For starters, DCS says the OnePlus 13 Mini will be equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the regular model. It’s yet unclear whether or not the final version of the OnePlus 13 Mini will feature the same camera configuration as the OnePlus 13.
That said, the compact version of OnePlus 13 might end up packing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Some of the camera features might be slightly different though, so keep that in mind.
One thing that will certainly be different is the size of the phone’s display. While the OnePlus 13 boasts a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the compact model is said to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED panel instead with 1.5K resolution. Also, the phone’s display will support an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
OnePlus 13 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Design-wise, besides the smaller form factor, OnePlus 13 Mini is rumored to feature narrow bezels, metal middle frame, and glass body. Even though it’s a more compact version of the OnePlus 13, the “mini” version will still be positioned in the “top tier” price segment.
Currently, the base version of OnePlus 13 costs $900, which feels like a more than a decent price for flagship. Since the OnePlus 13 Mini has a smaller display, it might be cheaper, but not by much.
Unfortunately, the tipster didn’t mention any launch timeframe for the OnePlus 13 Mini, so your guess is as good as ours. Anyway, if you’re a fan of the regular model, check out these amazing OnePlus 13 deals and read our in-depth OnePlus 13 review.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: