A smaller OnePlus flagship with Snapdragon 8 Elite could be in the works
OnePlus 13. | Image Credit – OnePlus
Recently, there were rumors that Oppo was planning to release a Find X8 Mini flagship, and it seems it won’t be the only one. OnePlus is reportedly working on a smaller-sized flagship of its own.
OnePlus might join Oppo in the compact flagship trend
A recent leak from trusted tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that OnePlus is working on a compact flagship. The device is expected to feature a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
Speculation is swirling that this compact OnePlus phone could be part of the Ace series, potentially launching as the Ace 5 Pro. If true, it may debut alongside the Ace 5 in December 2024.
Although Oppo and OnePlus are both under BBK Electronics, their smaller flagships are expected to have distinct identities. According to DCS, they will sport different designs and chipsets to avoid internal competition. For instance, the Find X8 Mini is likely to feature the Dimensity 9400, which is found in the recently released Find X8 and X8 Pro.
If this leak turns out to be accurate, we could see a growing trend of smartphone makers launching smaller models alongside their larger flagships. Vivo recently did this with the vivo X200 mini, which also packs a 6.3-inch display. In comparison to the typically large flagship phones from China, a 6.3-inch display could actually be considered compact. After all, the latest OnePlus 13 comes with a massive 6.8-inch screen.
OnePlus 13 was recently launched in China. Global debut is expected early next year. | Image Credit – OnePlus
However, I wouldn’t exactly call a 6.3-inch display phone compact. For example, the regular iPhone 16 has a smaller 6.1-inch display, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 base model comes with a 6.2-inch display, and yes, they are considered small phones. But hey, in my book, the iPhone 13 Mini with its 5.4-inch display, or the Asus Zenfone 10 with its 5.9-inch display, can be called compact – though sadly, phones in those sizes are no longer being made.
Still, regardless of what exactly we call these phones, I think it’s great that Oppo and OnePlus are working on smaller models without compromising on performance.
