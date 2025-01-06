A new mini flagship from China is coming, and its specs have leaked
Oppo Find X8 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Last fall, Oppo unveiled its flagship Find X8 series, featuring the standard Find X8 and the Pro model. But it seems there's more to the series than what we've seen so far. We've already caught wind of a possible Find X8 Mini, which could launch alongside the Find X8 Ultra later this year. Now, it appears its specs have surfaced.
A recent rumor from China has spilled the beans on what the specs of the rumored compact flagship might be. To kick things off, the Oppo Find X8 Mini is said to sport a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. While it's not exactly a tiny screen by any means, it is definitely on the smaller side, especially when you compare it to other flagship devices from Chinese brands.
The rumored specs for the Oppo Find X8 Mini. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
When it comes to cameras, the Oppo Find X8 Mini is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX9-series primary sensor. Alongside it, you'll likely get an ultra-wide and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Based on Oppo's track record and given that its bigger sibling, the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which has similar specs, has impressed our camera tests, the Mini is expected to deliver solid results in this department as well.
The Oppo Find X8 Mini is also expected to feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, adding an extra layer of convenience. The device will sport a metal frame, with glass on both the front and back, and will support wireless charging. Under the hood, it's likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the same one found in the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, as well as the vivo X200 Pro mini, for those keeping track.
Speaking of the vivo X200 Pro mini, it seems like compact flagship phones are becoming more popular, and honestly, that's music to my ears. Fingers crossed that more brands hop on this trend, offering us the option to choose a powerful device that doesn't require us to carry around a giant screen.
However, if you're not based in China, this year may not be quite as exciting when it comes to these devices. The vivo X200 Pro Mini hasn't made its way internationally yet, and it's still up in the air whether the Oppo Find X8 Mini will follow suit.
