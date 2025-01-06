A new mini flagship from China is coming, and its specs have leaked

Oppo Find X8 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Speaking of the vivo X200 Pro mini, it seems like compact flagship phones are becoming more popular, and honestly, that's music to my ears. Fingers crossed that more brands hop on this trend, offering us the option to choose a powerful device that doesn't require us to carry around a giant screen.However, if you're not based in China, this year may not be quite as exciting when it comes to these devices. The vivo X200 Pro Mini hasn't made its way internationally yet, and it's still up in the air whether the Oppo Find X8 Mini will follow suit.