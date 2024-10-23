OnePlus 13 camera: New ultra-wide and telephoto cameras





Key upgrades expected in the OnePlus 13 camera include new ultra-wide and telephoto sensors manufactured by Sony. Each camera at the back will come with 50 MP resolution, with the main snapper said to be the same as last year's. OnePlus is preparing to launch its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13 , and rumors indicate that the camera system will be a standout feature. The company is reportedly making substantial improvements to its ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.Key upgrades expected in thecamera include new ultra-wide and telephoto sensors manufactured by Sony. Each camera at the back will come with 50 MP resolution, with the main snapper said to be the same as last year's.





The collaboration with Hasselblad is likely to play a role in enhancing image quality and providing advanced editing features, although it is still unclear whether the partnership will bear fruit to new camera features and tweaks.



While the exact details of the new cameras are still under wraps, these rumored upgrades suggest that the OnePlus 13 could offer a significant improvement in camera performance when it comes to the two secondary camera. Of course, we also expect to see some AI-powered features that further enhance the OnePlus 13 's camera prowess.





OnePlus 13 camera upgrades: The rumors





New ultra-wide and telephoto cameras





Things are a bit vague, and we don't have all of the details, but a rather reliable leaker going by the nickname Digital Chat Station says that the OnePlus 13 will use the Sony IMX882 image sensor for its new 50 MP ultra-wide and 3x telephoto cameras.





The Sony IMX882 has already been used in the mid-range OnePlus Ace 3V that previously launched in China.





Some of you might notice that the new 50 MP is actually lower resolution than the 64 MP periscope telephoto that came with the OnePlus 12 . But that doesn't necessarily mean image quality will take a hit. Most likely OnePlus will still be able to deliver the same, if not even better zoom quality with the new telephoto camera.