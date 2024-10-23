OnePlus 13 camera: New ultra-wide and telephoto cameras
OnePlus is preparing to launch its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, and rumors indicate that the camera system will be a standout feature. The company is reportedly making substantial improvements to its ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.
Key upgrades expected in the OnePlus 13 camera include new ultra-wide and telephoto sensors manufactured by Sony. Each camera at the back will come with 50 MP resolution, with the main snapper said to be the same as last year's.
The collaboration with Hasselblad is likely to play a role in enhancing image quality and providing advanced editing features, although it is still unclear whether the partnership will bear fruit to new camera features and tweaks.
While the exact details of the new cameras are still under wraps, these rumored upgrades suggest that the OnePlus 13 could offer a significant improvement in camera performance when it comes to the two secondary camera. Of course, we also expect to see some AI-powered features that further enhance the OnePlus 13's camera prowess.
OnePlus 13 camera upgrades: The rumors
New ultra-wide and telephoto cameras
Things are a bit vague, and we don't have all of the details, but a rather reliable leaker going by the nickname Digital Chat Station says that the OnePlus 13 will use the Sony IMX882 image sensor for its new 50 MP ultra-wide and 3x telephoto cameras.
The Sony IMX882 has already been used in the mid-range OnePlus Ace 3V that previously launched in China.
Some of you might notice that the new 50 MP is actually lower resolution than the 64 MP periscope telephoto that came with the OnePlus 12. But that doesn't necessarily mean image quality will take a hit. Most likely OnePlus will still be able to deliver the same, if not even better zoom quality with the new telephoto camera.
Hasselblad partnership continues
OnePlus' partnership with Swedish company Hasselblad will continue, hints Digital Chat Station. Last year, Hasselblad's involvement in the OnePlus 12's camera system was instrumental in enhancing image quality.
The partnership resulted in improved detail preservation, sharper subject rendering, and enhanced zooming and cropping capabilities. Additionally, the Hasselblad Master Mode was introduced, providing users with a suite of advanced editing tools for creative expression. It is still unclear with what Hasselblad will contribute this year.
AI-enhanced camera
Like all other phones in the past couple of years, we expect OnePlus to come in guns blazing with the announcement of the OnePlus 13, equipping its latest flagship with powerful AI features that will improve image quality and allow for creative tweaking in post production.
How many cameras will the new OnePlus 13 have?
The OnePlus 13 will have three cameras at the back: a main (wide), an ultra-wide, and a telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The phone will also have a single front camera embedded in the display.
OnePlus 13: How many megapixels will it have?
The OnePlus 13 is said to have the same megapixel count for all three cameras at the back:
- Main (wide) — 50 MP
- Ultra-wide — 50 MP
- Telephoto — 50 MP
- Front — 32 MP
OnePlus 13 camera summary:
There are no specific details about the new 50 MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras on the OnePlus 13 besides their sensors. However, given that the main camera is said to be unchanged, we can at least say what its specs will be:
- Main (wide) — 50 MP, f/1.6 aperture, 23mm lens equivalent, 1/1.43" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size, multi-directional PDAF, optical image stabilization (OIS)
- Ultra-wide — 50 MP Sony IMX882
- 3x telephoto — 50 MP Sony IMX882
- Front — 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/2.74", 0.8µm
