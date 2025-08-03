I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
The EcoFlow Delta 2 is versatile, reliable, and way more affordable right now!
As someone who often deals with unexpected power outages, I've learned that backup power can make all the difference. That's why I've always had a passion for portable power stations — and one of the best units I've tested so far is sporting a discount that's simply irresistible.
I'm talking about the EcoFlow Delta 2. This reliable and compact powerhouse is currently $200 off at Amazon, allowing you to get it for just under $500 instead of nearly $700. That's not the unit's lowest price ever, but given all the value it brings to the table, I'd still recommend it without hesitation.
Having used this unit firsthand, I've absolutely fallen for it. Believe it or not, it's still my favorite power companion despite having tested many other units since then. But what makes it stand out? Let's get into detail.
Then, you have a 1,024Wh capacity and 1800W continuous output, which is more than enough to run your coffee maker, vacuum cleaner, or even some power tools. During my time with it (check out the EcoFlow Delta 2 review for reference), I was able to get 10 laptop charges and over 13 smartphone charges, as well as a solid 19 hours when running a small TV.
Last but not least, you can easily control this station through the EcoFlow app. Among other things, you can adjust the AC charging speed through the app, which is great for optimizing long-term battery health. You can also use solar input (up to 500W) to recharge it or simply juice it back to 100% from your vehicle.
The bottom line: the EcoFlow Delta 2 is a great choice for emergencies, RV trips, or just having reliable power around the house. And now that it's $200 off at Amazon, it offers even better value for money.
First and foremost, the unit boasts a truly remarkable number of outlets: 15. Yep, you're getting six AC outlets (four on the European model), two USB-C ports, four USB-As, two DC5521 ports, and a single car charging port. That's a lot!
But that's not all — the Delta 2 has expandable capacity. You can connect it to a compatible extra battery to boost capacity up to 3kWh, which gives you much more reliability even in the worst scenarios.
