The flagship-grade 16/256GB OnePlus 12R is more affordable on Amazon right now
Want a flagship-grade phone with а superb performance that doesn't cost as much as a true flagship? Well, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) might be a great choice, provided you like Moto phones. What if you're into OnePlus? No worries—Amazon gives you a $70 discount on the OnePlus 12R with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Before you say anything, we know this fella was actually a much better choice last week. During the October Prime Day shopping event, you could save $120 on it with Prime. But the moment has passed, and the next similar discount might not come for another month, i.e., until Black Friday. So, if you don't wish to wait, just snatch this puppy right now. Believe us, as one of the best mid-range phones, it's worth it even at $70 off.
You get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and superb brightness. Having used and tested it extensively, we were amazed by the display quality and its new water detection and reactive touch support in particular. What's that? Simply put, it lets you use the device even when it's raining.
On the not-so-great side of things, the OnePlus 12R will receive three years of OS updates. That means Android 17 should be the final OS version. That shouldn't be a major dealbreaker, we think, and that's why it's pretty easy to recommend this bad boy, especially when it's $70 off its $600 MSRP.
After all, think about it: are there many alternatives under $530 that feature the remarkable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 display, huge 16GB RAM, and a hefty 5,500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging? That's exactly what we mean. It's not just the impressive battery life and processing power—this OnePlus phone has an excellent screen.
So far, so good. By now, you're probably asking yourself if you'd have to make any compromises with the camera. Well, yes and no. This Android phone lacks a telephoto lens, so zoomed photos won't look their best. However, shots taken with the 50 + 8 + 2 MP rear sensors and 16 MP selfie camera have lots of details and look lovely in most scenarios. Plus, the handset's camera is pretty capable of capturing accurate colors.
