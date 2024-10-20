See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The flagship-grade 16/256GB OnePlus 12R is more affordable on Amazon right now

Want a flagship-grade phone with а superb performance that doesn't cost as much as a true flagship? Well, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) might be a great choice, provided you like Moto phones. What if you're into OnePlus? No worries—Amazon gives you a $70 discount on the OnePlus 12R with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 12R: Now more affordable at Amazon

Do you like flagship-grade phones that don't cost an arm and a leg? The OnePlus 12R is one of the best mid-range phones. It impresses with its display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. And now, it's a more affordable choice than usual, as Amazon has discounted it by $70!
$70 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Before you say anything, we know this fella was actually a much better choice last week. During the October Prime Day shopping event, you could save $120 on it with Prime. But the moment has passed, and the next similar discount might not come for another month, i.e., until Black Friday. So, if you don't wish to wait, just snatch this puppy right now. Believe us, as one of the best mid-range phones, it's worth it even at $70 off.

After all, think about it: are there many alternatives under $530 that feature the remarkable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 display, huge 16GB RAM, and a hefty 5,500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging? That's exactly what we mean. It's not just the impressive battery life and processing power—this OnePlus phone has an excellent screen.

You get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and superb brightness. Having used and tested it extensively, we were amazed by the display quality and its new water detection and reactive touch support in particular. What's that? Simply put, it lets you use the device even when it's raining.

So far, so good. By now, you're probably asking yourself if you'd have to make any compromises with the camera. Well, yes and no. This Android phone lacks a telephoto lens, so zoomed photos won't look their best. However, shots taken with the 50 + 8 + 2 MP rear sensors and 16 MP selfie camera have lots of details and look lovely in most scenarios. Plus, the handset's camera is pretty capable of capturing accurate colors.

On the not-so-great side of things, the OnePlus 12R will receive three years of OS updates. That means Android 17 should be the final OS version. That shouldn't be a major dealbreaker, we think, and that's why it's pretty easy to recommend this bad boy, especially when it's $70 off its $600 MSRP.

You can also find the OnePlus 12R at:

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

