See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

At $350 off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) outshines even the latest flagship phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) with its display turned on.
Getting a flagship phone is usually pricey but not today, as Lady Luck saw your desire for a new high-end smartphone that doesn't break the bank and decided to deliver.

Amazon is currently offering a bonkers $350 discount on the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023), slashing a whopping 44% off the phone's cost. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag Motorola's flagship phone for just under $450, which turns this deal into a truly unmissable one. It's worth noting that this markdown brings the phone's price to its lowest ever, making it even more enticing.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB: Save $350 on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale for $350 off on Amazon. Thanks to this discount, you can score a phone with 512GB of storage for just under $450. The phone delivers top-tier performance, takes good-looking pictures, and is an absolute steal right now. Act fast and save today!
$350 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


If you're hesitating whether to go for this bad boy, you should know that it has a lot to offer and is an absolute steal at its current price. In addition to its 512GB of storage space, it boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, delivering fast performance. This also allows it to tackle demanding tasks and games without any drama.

You'll also be able to capture those unforgettable memories in great picture quality, as our friend here sports a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper and takes stunning photos. Oh, and it can capture clips in 8K.

It's impressive on the battery front, too, with its 5,100mAh power cell, which can last you up to two days on a single charge. The phone also comes with 68W wired charging, which can fill the tank in less than an hour. You'll also get a 68W charger inside the box.

Overall, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still one of the best phones money can buy and is a true bargain at just under $450. So, don't hesitate and save with this sweet deal now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
49 stories
18 Oct, 2024
At $350 off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) outshines even the latest flagship phones
14 Oct, 2024
The best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet is back on and more accessible than ever before
09 Oct, 2024
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) is not to be overlooked at its huge $200 Prime Day discount
08 Oct, 2024
Last year's Motorola Edge+ flagship is one of this fall's top bargains at a huge $350 discount
30 Sep, 2024
The high-end, 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is in mid-range category selling for $300 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless