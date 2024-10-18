At $350 off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) outshines even the latest flagship phones
Getting a flagship phone is usually pricey but not today, as Lady Luck saw your desire for a new high-end smartphone that doesn't break the bank and decided to deliver.
Amazon is currently offering a bonkers $350 discount on the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023), slashing a whopping 44% off the phone's cost. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag Motorola's flagship phone for just under $450, which turns this deal into a truly unmissable one. It's worth noting that this markdown brings the phone's price to its lowest ever, making it even more enticing.
If you're hesitating whether to go for this bad boy, you should know that it has a lot to offer and is an absolute steal at its current price. In addition to its 512GB of storage space, it boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, delivering fast performance. This also allows it to tackle demanding tasks and games without any drama.
You'll also be able to capture those unforgettable memories in great picture quality, as our friend here sports a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper and takes stunning photos. Oh, and it can capture clips in 8K.
Overall, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still one of the best phones money can buy and is a true bargain at just under $450. So, don't hesitate and save with this sweet deal now!
It's impressive on the battery front, too, with its 5,100mAh power cell, which can last you up to two days on a single charge. The phone also comes with 68W wired charging, which can fill the tank in less than an hour. You'll also get a 68W charger inside the box.
