Two credible sources join forces to leak bonkers OnePlus 12 spec sheet









But of course, nothing's etched in stone until the company, well, does the etching, so it's certainly nice to see many of those specifications and features reiterated and thus "confirmed" by a couple of additional sources today, who also happen to add a few fresh tidbits to the rumor equation.

And the multitasking title goes to...





The OnePlus 12, most likely, at least if all the details mentioned by Digital Chat Station on Weibo prove accurate, starting with 16 and 24GB memory configurations. That's right, this bad boy is currently expected to pack up to an insane 24 gigs of RAM, and if we understand this particular leak correctly, its entry-level variant could offer 16 gigs of the good stuff.





In contrast, the OnePlus 11 , which is already one of the best Android phones out there from all major standpoints ranging from overall performance to multitasking capabilities, starts at 8GB RAM and goes all the way up to 16GB.









If OnePlus aims to keep its main flagship relatively affordable, of course, it would make a lot of sense to release a version with 8GB or at least 12GB memory, so perhaps what we're looking at today is not a complete breakdown of all OnePlus 12 configurations in the pipeline.









Do you need a 24GB RAM smartphone? Almost certainly not... right now, but who knows what mobile devices will be capable of doing two or three years down the road and what kind of state-of-the-art hardware they'll need to keep up with the demands of their power users? Besides, we all like to brag about how incredibly advanced and sophisticated our phones are, and it's hard to imagine anyone will be able to beat the bragging rights of a 24GB memory-packing OnePlus 12 anytime soon.

Everything else is also pretty amazing





No, the OnePlus 12 definitely doesn't look like a one-trick pony on paper, purportedly pairing its unrivaled multitasking skills with an as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that's expected to provide a massive raw power improvement over the Gen 2 chipset inside the likes of the OnePlus 11.





Then you have a huge 5,400mAh battery under the OnePlus 12's hood equipped with blazing fast 100W wired and 50W wireless charging technology, according to not one and not two but at least three different and equally trustworthy sources with presumably close knowledge of the matter.









On the handset's back, we will most likely find a spectacular triple camera system composed of a 50MP primary shooter, 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support.





The 6.7-inch AMOLED display should unsurprisingly offer 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, while the "premium" construction will carry an unspecified IP rating that may or may not bring OnePlus in line with most other high-end Android smartphone makers.





The OnePlus 11, mind you, is IP64-rated for protection against dust and water splashes only, while many of its top rivals from brands like Samsung, Google, and Apple come with IP68 certification guaranteeing water immersion safety as well. Fingers crossed that the otherwise remarkable-sounding OnePlus 12 will finally match that number!