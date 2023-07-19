OnePlus 12 ‘full specs’ list surfaces: biggest battery in a OnePlus to date
A mere week since the first OnePlus 12 design leaks, now tipsters are at it again. This time there’s a ‘full and final specs sheet’ for the blazing hot OnePlus 12.
Reputable time traveler (as he brands himself) OnLeaks and Smartprix join forces on the specs sheet. And a spectacular specs sheet it is, alright! The ‘engine’ of the upcoming flagship will be none other than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This SoC will go toe to toe with Apple’s processors in a fight that’s to be fought.
Photographers and videographers will have to make the most out of a triple-camera setup, which has become mandatory these days. Tipster reveals that it includes a 50MP primary ‘normal wide’ camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera for all those shots that require zoom. Talking about zoom, the optical zoom capabilities in the OnePlus 12 are said to be 3x. The camera has been co-developed in partnership with Hasselblad.
On the selfie side, the OnePlus 12 will feature a 32MP front camera punched into the display. The OS is based on the latest Android 14: it’s called ‘Oxygen OS 14’. It’s referred to as providing ‘a seamless and user-friendly interface’, but you’ll be the judge of that. The phone will also include an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for ‘convenient and secure access to the device’.
The device is set to debut in China later this year. Potential US buyers have their fingers crossed for a statewide release, but nothing is clear at this time.
On the RAM front, according to the tipster, the OnePlus 12 will offer a respectable 16GB of LPDDR5X and 256GB of storage (UFS 4.0 standard). On the outside, users will find an appealing and massive 6.7-inch AMOLED screen: 2K resolution, 120Hz fluid refresh rate. ‘The LTPO display technology will intelligently adjust the refresh rate to optimize battery performance, ensuring a seamless user experience’, claims the source.
All this high-end tech needs lots and lots of power. OnePlus has embedded a sizable 5400mAh battery under the hood. This battery is said to support a spectacular 100W wired charging (charger included in the box). If you’re a fan of wireless charging technology, expect 50W wireless charging, presumably with the company’s own OnePlus AIRVOOC stand.
What about those four cameras?
