RedMagic 8S Pro+ is the first phone with 24GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip
Previously rumored to be the first phone to pack an astounding 24GB of RAM, Nubia’s RedMagic 8S Pro gaming phone has just been introduced in China. Judging by its specs sheet, this could be the most powerful smartphone available on the market, and it’s not just thanks to the high amount of RAM packed inside.
On the inside, the RedMagic 8S Pro is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2, which improves the core frequency compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from 3.2GHz to 3.36GHz, and the GPU (graphics processing unit) frequency from 680MHz to 719MHz.
Nubia’s RedMagic 8S Pro is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery that should offer up to 48 hours of normal usage, and up to 9 hours of heavy gaming. Not to mention that the battery can be fully charged in 35 minutes with its 80W fast charging version and a standard 80W charger.
The RedMagic 8S Pro is now available in China in different versions with varying specifications. For example, the Midnight edition is available with 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. The Aurora edition comes with 12/256GB, 12/512GB, while the Platinum edition is available with 12/256GB or 12/512GB.
In addition to the RedMagic 8S Pro, Nubia also launched an upgraded version, the RedMagic 8S Pro+, which is also available in various specifications. The Midnight edition packs 16/256GB or 16/512GB, while the Aurora edition comes with 16GB/1TB. Furthermore, there are versions with 24GB/1TB, 16/256GB or 16/512GB. The Platinum edition “only” packs 16/512GB.
Specifically designed with gaming in mind, the RedMagic 8S Pro boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a brightness of 1300 nits, and 960Hz touch sampling rate, which should allow games to react faster while playing.
Still on the inside, the RedMagic 8S Pro features a brand-new ICE 12.0 cooling system which includes a 3D ice stage double pump VC, under-screen graphene, high-speed centrifugal, full penetration duct, and an aviation aluminum frame.
As far as the prices go, the RedMagic 8S Pro will be available for pre-order starting July 11 for as low as $550. The RedMagic 8S Pro+ prices start at $760 and go up to $1,035 for the 24GB/1TB version.
