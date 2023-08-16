OnePlus Ace 2 Pro officially introduced: OLED screen, 24GB RAM, 1TB storage
As expected, OnePlus introduced its new flagship, the Ace 2 Pro. Granted, the phone is exclusively available in China, it brings some interesting new features that we’ll probably find in future OnePlus handsets.
The Ace 2 Pro feels like the best OnePlus smartphone to date, at least on paper. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Ace 2 Pro packs 24GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory. Cheaper versions that feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage are available as well.
Aside from the powerful hardware, OnePlus also included a stunning 6.74-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, which also be used in rain. Additionally, the phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that features 150W wired charging support, NFC (Near Field Communication), as well as an under-display fingerprint sensor.
On the bright side, the Ace 2 Pro features a very good 50-megapixel main camera that includes Sony’s IMX890 sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro snapper complement the main camera. Those who love taking selfies will be happy to know that flagship comes with a 16-megapixel front camera just for that.
As far as price goes, the Ace 2 Pro is an amazingly good deal in China. The base version that features 12/256GB costs around $410, while the most expensive model (24GB/1TB) is available for purchase for just $550.
If OnePlus decides to launch the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in other countries, prices will be definitely higher. However, chances for that to happen are pretty slim since OnePlus said earlier this year that it won’t release another T-series phone in 2023.
That’s an important piece of information because the OnePlus Ace Pro was released outside China as OnePlus 10T. Since there won’t be another T-series phone launched this year, the Ace 2 Pro might remain a China exclusive unless OnePlus changes its mind.
Design-wise, the Ace 2 Pro follows the same pattern as the company’s previous flagship, the OnePlus 11, so fans of the brand will find it very familiar when it comes to looks.
Sadly, the game lacks wireless charging and water resistance certification, but these are compromises needed to keep the price appealing for customers.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
