Maximize your OnePlus 12 savings today with a cool outright discount, nice freebie, and no strings!

OnePlus 12





This has arrived mere hours ahead of Amazon's official Prime Big Deal Days event kickoff, allowing you to save up to a grand total of 180 bucks without meeting any special requirements. We're talking no obligatory device trade-ins, and of course, no memberships or anything else of that sort.

OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free Bumper Case Included $150 off (19%) Gift $649 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, Free Bumper Case Included $150 off (17%) Gift $749 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus





You don't even need to remember to apply a coupon code to your order to slash $150 off the $799.99 or $899.99 list prices of the unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 12 powerhouse in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively. The former variant packs a hefty 12GB RAM count, while the latter bumps that up to an even more impressive 16 gigs of the good stuff, and both models are also eligible for a complimentary protective accessory of your choice.





You can opt for a $20-worth sandstone bumper case or an aramid fiber bumper case that typically costs $30 by itself, and it's probably needless to say that you're better off going with the more valuable freebie, which provides a higher degree of protection against drops on hard surfaces of any type.





The OnePlus 12 itself is an absolute and undeniable bargain at a reduced price of $649.99 and up, delivering a level of overall performance, camera functionality, battery capacity, and charging speed that's almost impossible to match right now... in the same price bracket.





Of course, there's a genuine risk that you'll end up regretting your purchase tomorrow if Amazon manages to beat this combined $180 discount, but if you're not a Prime member and have no intention of becoming one in the next few hours, you should probably pull the trigger ASAP and not risk the official OnePlus store running out of inventory for either its best phone available today or those neat deal sweeteners.