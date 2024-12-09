This might be your last chance of the year to save an unbeatable $250 on the OnePlus 12 flagship





Believe it or not, the company many of you may still view as a plucky and somewhat inexperienced industry underdog is turning 11 this week, and to celebrate in style, the OnePlus 12 super-flagship is being sold at a massive $250 discount... yet again.

OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C Cable Included $250 off (31%) Gift $549 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C Cable Included $250 off (28%) Gift $649 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus





This matches the handset's deepest price cut available during Amazon and Best Buy's recent extended Black Friday festivities , and it can be applied towards both the entry-level 256GB storage configuration and the top-of-the-line 512 gig variant with a simple and easy-to-remember "HBD11" promo code.





OnePlus 12 The most affordablemodel thus falls to only $549.99 from a $799.99 list price, while the more expensive units can be yours at the time of this writing for $649.99 instead of $899.99 with a whopping 16GB RAM count instead of just 12 gigs of the good stuff in combination with the aforementioned maxed-out storage space.



If you hurry, you can get an additional deal sweetener in the form of a $20-worth SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable, which is clearly not the most valuable gift that's ever been offered with this ultra-high-end smartphone, but it's a handy thing to own either way.





OnePlus 12 is likely to make a lot of bargain hunters and last-minute Christmas shoppers forget about the impending At $549.99 and up, theis likely to make a lot of bargain hunters and last-minute Christmas shoppers forget about the impending OnePlus 13 , which is obviously set to bring a lot of important upgrades to the table... at a significantly higher price point.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power and three extraordinary Hasselblad-calibrated rear-facing cameras is challenging Our glowing OnePlus 12 review from a while ago is perhaps even more true now that the undeniably gorgeous 6.82-inch flagship withpower and three extraordinary Hasselblad-calibrated rear-facing cameras is challenging the 12R in terms of affordability , and it almost goes without saying that you should try to seize this opportunity to save an unbeatable 250 bucks before it inevitably goes away and likely never comes back.