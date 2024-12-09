This might be your last chance of the year to save an unbeatable $250 on the OnePlus 12 flagship

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Are you still looking for the perfect Android phone at the perfect price for that special someone this Christmas? While there's obviously no such thing as a flawless holiday deal, the next best thing seems to be available at OnePlus right now.

Believe it or not, the company many of you may still view as a plucky and somewhat inexperienced industry underdog is turning 11 this week, and to celebrate in style, the OnePlus 12 super-flagship is being sold at a massive $250 discount... yet again.

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C Cable Included
$250 off (31%) Gift
$549 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C Cable Included
$250 off (28%) Gift
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus

This matches the handset's deepest price cut available during Amazon and Best Buy's recent extended Black Friday festivities, and it can be applied towards both the entry-level 256GB storage configuration and the top-of-the-line 512 gig variant with a simple and easy-to-remember "HBD11" promo code.

The most affordable OnePlus 12 model thus falls to only $549.99 from a $799.99 list price, while the more expensive units can be yours at the time of this writing for $649.99 instead of $899.99 with a whopping 16GB RAM count instead of just 12 gigs of the good stuff in combination with the aforementioned maxed-out storage space.

If you hurry, you can get an additional deal sweetener in the form of a $20-worth SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable, which is clearly not the most valuable gift that's ever been offered with this ultra-high-end smartphone, but it's a handy thing to own either way.

At $549.99 and up, the OnePlus 12 is likely to make a lot of bargain hunters and last-minute Christmas shoppers forget about the impending OnePlus 13, which is obviously set to bring a lot of important upgrades to the table... at a significantly higher price point.

Our glowing OnePlus 12 review from a while ago is perhaps even more true now that the undeniably gorgeous 6.82-inch flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power and three extraordinary Hasselblad-calibrated rear-facing cameras is challenging the 12R in terms of affordability, and it almost goes without saying that you should try to seize this opportunity to save an unbeatable 250 bucks before it inevitably goes away and likely never comes back.
Loading Comments...

