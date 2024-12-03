You can still get the OnePlus 12R powerhouse at its exceptional Black Friday price: here's how

way





OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, HBD11 Coupon Code Required, Free Sandstone Bumper Case or SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C Cable $100 off (20%) Gift $399 99 $499 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, HBD11 Coupon Code Required, Free Sandstone Bumper Case or SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C Cable $100 off (17%) Gift $499 99 $599 99 Buy at OnePlus





That's down from a $499.99 list price for an entry-level configuration with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, matching Amazon's recent Black Friday deal ... which was actually kind of hard to take advantage of due to inventory issues. The cheapest OnePlus 12R model is now back in stock at the e-commerce giant, but at its regular price, which leaves bargain hunters with one clear shopping avenue.





I'm talking about the official OnePlus US website, where the 12R can be discounted by $100 with no strings attached with the simple use of a promo code at checkout. That's "HBD11", and it can also be used to slash 100 bucks off the $599.99 list price of a 256GB storage variant with 16GB RAM on deck.





Both models offer pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck in a crowded and super-competitive budget 5G phone category, sporting an undeniably high-quality 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and incredibly packing a 5,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging capabilities.





At $399.99 and up, that aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is certainly not bad either, and the same goes for the triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors. The design is arguably worthy of a considerably higher price point, and the software support should match that of the costlier OnePlus 12 , both in the short term and the long run.



Recommended Stories

On top of everything, the massively discounted OnePlus 12R also includes a sandstone bumper case or SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable at no extra charge right now, which doesn't add a lot of value to your purchase, but could definitely help seal the deal for some undecided holiday shoppers.