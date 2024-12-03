You can still get the OnePlus 12R powerhouse at its exceptional Black Friday price: here's how

Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

OnePlus 12R
While many hardcore OnePlus fans might be busy saving up and limiting their holiday expenses in anticipation of the brand's undoubtedly extravagant next-gen flagship, I'm here today to recommend a slightly older and humbler high-end phone... at a way lower price.

Yes, the hot new OnePlus 13 is superior to the early 2024-released OnePlus 12R in every conceivable way, which is why we expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse to cost at least $800 when it finally makes its US commercial debut while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device currently starts at only $399.99.

That's down from a $499.99 list price for an entry-level configuration with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, matching Amazon's recent Black Friday deal... which was actually kind of hard to take advantage of due to inventory issues. The cheapest OnePlus 12R model is now back in stock at the e-commerce giant, but at its regular price, which leaves bargain hunters with one clear shopping avenue.

I'm talking about the official OnePlus US website, where the 12R can be discounted by $100 with no strings attached with the simple use of a promo code at checkout. That's "HBD11", and it can also be used to slash 100 bucks off the $599.99 list price of a 256GB storage variant with 16GB RAM on deck.

Both models offer pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck in a crowded and super-competitive budget 5G phone category, sporting an undeniably high-quality 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and incredibly packing a 5,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging capabilities.

At $399.99 and up, that aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is certainly not bad either, and the same goes for the triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors. The design is arguably worthy of a considerably higher price point, and the software support should match that of the costlier OnePlus 12, both in the short term and the long run.

On top of everything, the massively discounted OnePlus 12R also includes a sandstone bumper case or SuperVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable at no extra charge right now, which doesn't add a lot of value to your purchase, but could definitely help seal the deal for some undecided holiday shoppers.
