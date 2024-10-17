The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is selling like hot cakes at $150 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The OnePlus 12 is one of the best phones money can buy right now, and chances are high that this bad boy is on your radar if you're in the market for a new OnePlus smartphone.
Well, we're happy to report that we've stumbled upon a really sweet Amazon deal on the 256GB version of this beast, letting you save $150 and get one for just under $650. In case you need more storage space, the 512GB variant is also available at the same discount. So, you'll save big regardless of the storage option you go for. We suggest acting fast, though, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return the phone to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price.
Being a proper flagship handset from 2024, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with up to a whopping 16GB of RAM. All this means that there is no task this fella can't handle. It takes great-looking pictures, too, boasting a capable 50 MP main camera, which can also record videos in 8K resolution.
You'll be impressed by its battery life as well. The big 5,400mAh power cell on deck can easily last you an intense day without top-ups. Moreover, it supports 80W wired charging, which can fill the tank in just 37 minutes.
Well, we're happy to report that we've stumbled upon a really sweet Amazon deal on the 256GB version of this beast, letting you save $150 and get one for just under $650. In case you need more storage space, the 512GB variant is also available at the same discount. So, you'll save big regardless of the storage option you go for. We suggest acting fast, though, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return the phone to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price.
Being a proper flagship handset from 2024, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with up to a whopping 16GB of RAM. All this means that there is no task this fella can't handle. It takes great-looking pictures, too, boasting a capable 50 MP main camera, which can also record videos in 8K resolution.
You'll be impressed by its battery life as well. The big 5,400mAh power cell on deck can easily last you an intense day without top-ups. Moreover, it supports 80W wired charging, which can fill the tank in just 37 minutes.
All in all, the OnePlus 12 is an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get your hands on a brand-new OnePlus 12 with 256GB or 512GB of storage space at an unbeatable price today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Oct, 2024The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is selling like hot cakes at $150 off on Amazon
09 Oct, 2024The OnePlus 12 512GB is reduced to impulse buy after new all-time low price for Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024Maximize your OnePlus 12 savings today with a cool outright discount, nice freebie, and no strings!
22 Sep, 2024The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
03 Sep, 2024The hot new OnePlus Watch 2R can now be yours for free with a OnePlus 12 purchase
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: