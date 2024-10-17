See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is selling like hot cakes at $150 off on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 12 with its back facing the camera while placed on a wooden surface.
The OnePlus 12 is one of the best phones money can buy right now, and chances are high that this bad boy is on your radar if you're in the market for a new OnePlus smartphone.

Well, we're happy to report that we've stumbled upon a really sweet Amazon deal on the 256GB version of this beast, letting you save $150 and get one for just under $650. In case you need more storage space, the 512GB variant is also available at the same discount. So, you'll save big regardless of the storage option you go for. We suggest acting fast, though, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return the phone to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price.

OnePlus 12: Save $150!

The OnePlus 12 is discounted by $150 on Amazon. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage options are on sale at this discount, so you'll save regardless of the variant you go for. The OnePlus 12 is among the best phones you can buy right now, so don't act fast and save while you can!
$150 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


Being a proper flagship handset from 2024, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with up to a whopping 16GB of RAM. All this means that there is no task this fella can't handle. It takes great-looking pictures, too, boasting a capable 50 MP main camera, which can also record videos in 8K resolution.

You'll be impressed by its battery life as well. The big 5,400mAh power cell on deck can easily last you an intense day without top-ups. Moreover, it supports 80W wired charging, which can fill the tank in just 37 minutes.

All in all, the OnePlus 12 is an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get your hands on a brand-new OnePlus 12 with 256GB or 512GB of storage space at an unbeatable price today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 12 - Deals History
19 stories
17 Oct, 2024
The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is selling like hot cakes at $150 off on Amazon
09 Oct, 2024
The OnePlus 12 512GB is reduced to impulse buy after new all-time low price for Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024
Maximize your OnePlus 12 savings today with a cool outright discount, nice freebie, and no strings!
22 Sep, 2024
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
03 Sep, 2024
The hot new OnePlus Watch 2R can now be yours for free with a OnePlus 12 purchase
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless