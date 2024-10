The uber-powerful OnePlus 12 is selling like hot cakes at $150 off on Amazon

OnePlus 12: Save $150! The OnePlus 12 is discounted by $150 on Amazon. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage options are on sale at this discount, so you'll save regardless of the variant you go for. The OnePlus 12 is among the best phones you can buy right now, so don't act fast and save while you can! $150 off (19%) Buy at Amazon



Being a proper flagship handset from 2024, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the high-end



You'll be impressed by its battery life as well. The big 5,400mAh power cell on deck can easily last you an intense day without top-ups. Moreover, it supports 80W wired charging, which can fill the tank in just 37 minutes.



All in all, the OnePlus 12 is an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get your hands on a brand-new OnePlus 12 with 256GB or 512GB of storage space at an unbeatable price today! Being a proper flagship handset from 2024, theis powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with up to a whopping 16GB of RAM. All this means that there is no task this fella can't handle. It takes great-looking pictures, too, boasting a capable 50 MP main camera, which can also record videos in 8K resolution.You'll be impressed by its battery life as well. The big 5,400mAh power cell on deck can easily last you an intense day without top-ups. Moreover, it supports 80W wired charging, which can fill the tank in just 37 minutes.All in all, theis an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get your hands on a brand-newwith 256GB or 512GB of storage space at an unbeatable price today!

The OnePlus 12 is one of the best phones money can buy right now, and chances are high that this bad boy is on your radar if you're in the market for a new OnePlus smartphone.Well, we're happy to report that we've stumbled upon a really sweet Amazon deal on the 256GB version of this beast, letting you save $150 and get one for just under $650. In case you need more storage space, the 512GB variant is also available at the same discount. So, you'll save big regardless of the storage option you go for. We suggest acting fast, though, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return the phone to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price.