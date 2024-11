The buffed-up 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is back in the spotlight at $150 off on Amazon

The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is now $150 off at Amazon The OnePlus 12 is enjoying an extra exciting discount before the upcoming holiday season. If you want to upgrade before Black Friday, now's the right time to buy this mighty flagship for $150 less. The Amazon promo applies to both storage configurations. $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

Isn't it great when you can get a new phone with pro-grade performance at a reasonable price? Everybody loves a bargain, and there's nothing wrong with that. And the OnePlus 12 is a real bargain treat at its current $150 price cut on Amazon, giving you all the firepower you need at a lovely discount.Even though Prime Day in October saw this bad boy get an even more attractive $200 discount, there's no denying it's quite desirable at ~$750. We're talking the larger-sized model here, of course, which packs massive 16GB RAM and ample 512GB storage. Fret not if you'd rather get the less buffed-up 12/256GB version—it's $150 cheaper as well.With a splendid 6.8-inch OLED display, crazy-high brightness levels and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood, the OnePlus handset rightfully sits among the best Android phones for 2024. This bad boy is so mighty, in fact, that you'll probably have a hard time finding something that can slow down its flagship SoC.Keep in mind, however, that the OnePlus phone might get slightly warm during gaming sessions, as we've observed in our OnePlus 12 review . Over there, you can also browse the many camera samples we've provided to help you get a better idea about the handset's photo-taking capabilities. It uses a 50 + 48 + 64 MP triple configuration, which takes snaps with excellent color reproduction and brilliant dynamics.So, the display, performance, and camera are great. What about battery life? It's just as awesome! This bad boy packs a huge 5,400mAh battery, which supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. In other words, not only do you get over 13.5 hours of non-stop streaming, but you also won't have to wait for ages for the battery to replenish. By the way, a full charge takes only 37 minutes! You even get a charger in the box.With the Galaxy S24 Ultra costing over $1,000 and the Pixel 8 Pro offering much less horsepower, theeasily becomes the best value-for-money Android-powered option. Get yours at Amazon and save $150!