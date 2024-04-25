Sizzling deal adds hot new OnePlus Watch 2 for a penny to the discounted OnePlus Open

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Are you finding it hard to care about a OnePlus product that's not the brand's latest conventional Android flagship or the impressively affordable 12R handset right now? What if you could nab the OnePlus Open foldable and Wear OS-powered OnePlus Watch 2 at a combined $500 discount?

That's not a hypothetical question, mind you, but a very real situation where you can spend just $1,500 for the special 2-for-1 bundle until April 30 without jumping through too many hoops. The only requirement you need to meet is a device trade-in, which may sound inconvenient but it's really... not.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Any Device Trade-In Required, OnePlus Watch 2 Included
$500 off (25%) Trade-in Gift
$1500
$1999 98
Buy at OnePlus

That's because you're free to ditch any phone in any condition in exchange for an outright $200 OnePlus Open discount, and on top of that, adding the OnePlus Watch 2 to your cart after first hitting the "buy now" button for the company's rookie foldable effort will bring the $299.99 list price of the recently released timepiece down to $0.01.

Yes, that means this extremely well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 9 alternative for Android smartphone users will be yours essentially for free, which is almost too good to be true. How good is the OnePlus Watch 2? In our review, the undeniably gorgeous wearable absolutely shined in the battery life department, also impressing us with its very robust slate of health monitoring tools and a super-bright AMOLED display.

The OnePlus Open, meanwhile, simply knocked our socks off with its lightweight yet surprisingly premium-feeling design, solid overall performance, super-versatile camera system, excellent battery life, and always handy alert slider, earning the title of "probably the best foldable phone" in the world. 

Granted, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more mature and polished, but it's also significantly costlier than $1,500, especially when purchased alongside a Galaxy Watch 6. So yeah, if you have something, anything to trade in right now, you should probably hurry and order the massively discounted OnePlus Open + OnePlus Watch 2 bundle while you can.
