Sizzling deal adds hot new OnePlus Watch 2 for a penny to the discounted OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open





That's not a hypothetical question, mind you, but a very real situation where you can spend just $1,500 for the special 2-for-1 bundle until April 30 without jumping through too many hoops. The only requirement you need to meet is a device trade-in, which may sound inconvenient but it's really... not.

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Any Device Trade-In Required, OnePlus Watch 2 Included $500 off (25%) Trade-in Gift $1500 $1999 98 Buy at OnePlus





OnePlus Open discount, and on top of that, adding the OnePlus Watch 2 to your cart after first hitting the "buy now" button for the company's rookie foldable effort will bring the $299.99 list price of That's because you're free to ditch any phone in any condition in exchange for an outright $200discount, and on top of that, adding theto your cart after first hitting the "buy now" button for the company's rookie foldable effort will bring the $299.99 list price of the recently released timepiece down to $0.01.





Yes, that means this extremely well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 9 alternative for Android smartphone users will be yours essentially for free, which is almost too good to be true. How good is the OnePlus Watch 2 ? In our review, the undeniably gorgeous wearable absolutely shined in the battery life department, also impressing us with its very robust slate of health monitoring tools and a super-bright AMOLED display.





The OnePlus Open , meanwhile, simply knocked our socks off with its lightweight yet surprisingly premium-feeling design, solid overall performance, super-versatile camera system, excellent battery life, and always handy alert slider, earning the title of "probably the best foldable phone " in the world.



