Leaked renders show off redesigned OnePlus 10R 5G with big missing features









Said design will apparently include several notable changes compared to both the OnePlus 9R and 10 Pro, starting with a tiny hole punch moved from the left side to the center of a large 6.7-inch display. That's the same screen size as the ultra-premium OnePlus 10 Pro , but while the 120Hz refresh rate support will also go unchanged, the resolution is likely to be downgraded from 3216 x 1440 to around 2400 x 1080 pixels.





Perhaps the most dramatic revision for long-time OnePlus fans will be the elimination of the handy alert slider, which is set to join the classic 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot on a growing list of important missing features.









The monochrome imaging sensor present on the back of the 9R will also go missing from the OnePlus 10R's redesigned triple camera system. Of course, no one's really going to miss that largely useless shooter, with a big 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor performing "primary" photo-capturing duties, aided by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX355 snapper and a... largely useless 2MP macro unit.





Around the front, the 10R will stick to its predecessor's 16MP selfie camera rather than upgrading to a 32MP sensor as on the 10 Pro. All in all, the imaging specs look... fine on paper but not exactly astounding, unlike the 150W fast charging capabilities, up to 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, and even the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.





That's not MediaTek's best new silicon , mind you, which hasn't stopped it from giving Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 beast a run for its money in a number of popular benchmarks . With a 4,500mAh battery also under the hood and Android 12-based OxygenOS most likely running the software show out the box, the OnePlus 10R 5G could provide excellent overall value at a starting price of less than $600.





Unfortunately, while European availability might be in the cards this year in addition to a release in countries like China and India, we don't expect the 10R to (officially) come to the US.

