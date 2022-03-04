Questionable photo claims to show the OnePlus 10





Last month, OnePlus surprised the smartphone world by announcing that the Global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on OxygenOS 13 . That was a surprise because OxygenOS was supposed to be dead following stablemate Oppo's acquisition of OnePlus last year. Both companies are actually under Chinese manufacturer BBK Electronics' umbrella along with Vivo and Realme.





Originally, a "unified OS" was supposed to be the result of the Oppo-OnePlus combination. Instead, Oppo's ColorOS was found installed in the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and OxygenOS 13 will run the Global OnePlus 10 Pro.





OnePlus could have a more premium phone in the works. Back in January, there was an image from a patent showing a OnePlus handset with a rear camera array similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, but also a bit different. This could be the OnePlus 10 Ultra that might sport a larger display, a larger capacity battery, a faster charger, and more features compared to the 10 Pro..







So let's step back for a moment. The OnePlus 10 Pro is real, the OnePlus 10 Ultra is a possibility. And that leaves a possible OnePlus 10 basic (or plain vanilla) version to be included. Well, it appears that the back of the OnePlus 10 has surfaced in a picture on China's Weibo social media site. The photo was spotted by @Shadow_Leak who shared it with Let'sGo Digital





From the photo, it appears that color options will be black and white. However, there isn't anything about the phone that would indicate that this is the OnePlus 10 basic model and without the iconic Hasselblad logo on the back, we need to take this leak with a grain of salt for now.







Let'sGo Digital sees the OnePlus 10 sporting a 6.55-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the sequel to Qualcomm's 2021 Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC, should be under the hood along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage as standard. A version with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage might also be offered.







It isn't clear when or if the OnePlus 10 will be unveiled, but it is a possibility that OnePlus does this at the same time it introduces the OnePlus 10 Ultra.