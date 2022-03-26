10R could ditch two signature OnePlus features; may support mmWave 5G

The chip will seemingly be mated with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Per a separate report from, the OnePlus 10R could be a huge departure from earlier numbered OnePlus phones in terms of design. It may not feature the physical alert slider that's used to switch between sound profiles. It could also be the first OnePlus phone to have a centered punch hole instead of a hole drilled on the left for the front camera.