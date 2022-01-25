Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Android OnePlus

Samsung beware: OnePlus 10 Ultra could come soon(ish) to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung beware: OnePlus 10 Ultra could come soon(ish) to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra
For better or for worse, OnePlus is certainly not the same company now that it was just one or two years ago, revising its product launch strategy in a number of key ways following a merger with Oppo that bitterly disappointed many of the brand's hardcore fans and longtime devotees.

After unveiling the China-first 10 Pro flagship considerably earlier in the year than 2021's 9 Pro, it remains unclear if a non-Pro OnePlus 10 is also on the horizon, and if it is, whether or not we should expect a global debut right off the bat for said "regular" variant.

Meanwhile, a wild new rumor suggests the company could essentially take a page out of Samsung's playbook at some point in 2022 and expand the OnePlus 10 family with an Ultra model. According to tech journalist, data engineer, and occasional leaker Yogesh Brar, this unprecedented ultra-high-end device might be in the "EVT phase" right now, which sadly doesn't tell us a great deal about a prospective release timeline, let alone an expected spec sheet.

For those unfamiliar with the industry's product development lingo, EVT stands for Engineering Validation and Testing and is always followed by DVT (Design Validation and Testing) and PVT (Production Validation and Testing) before a smartphone is officially ready to be shipped to its end users.

The many possible challenges a device manufacturer can experience during all those stages makes it pretty much impossible to anticipate when the OnePlus 10 Ultra could see daylight even if we assume this rumor is 100 percent correct, which is obviously never a guarantee.

That's especially true amid global chip shortages that are still a problem for a lot of major companies, and before you get too excited, you should know post-EVT product cancellations are also a fairly frequent occurrence.

Bottom line, the OnePlus 10 Ultra may end up being released sometime during the second half of this year... or not. Interestingly, Yogesh Brar expects this bad boy to take its cues from an Oppo Find X5 Pro Plus version that's also not a thing yet.

Undoubtedly envisioned as a direct Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rival, the 10 Ultra is likely to pack Qualcomm's next state-of-the-art SoC, but other than that, we have absolutely no idea what to expect from an even better phone than the already outstanding OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera: everything you need to know
OnePlus 10 Pro camera: everything you need to know
Jan 13, 2022, 6:28 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
OnePlus 10 Pro battery: what we know so far
OnePlus 10 Pro battery: what we know so far
Jan 19, 2022, 7:36 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
Twitter leak reveals upcoming OnePlus launch dates
Twitter leak reveals upcoming OnePlus launch dates
Jan 18, 2022, 6:49 AM, by Doroteya Borisova
OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer" past with low-cost, high-performance phones
OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer" past with low-cost, high-performance phones
Jan 17, 2022, 8:47 AM, by Preslav Mladenov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
by Rado Minkov,  0
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
Save $80 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE in black, silver, pink or green
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Save $80 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE in black, silver, pink or green
-$80
TikTok testing new Video Avatar Tools, audio-only live streams, and more
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
TikTok testing new Video Avatar Tools, audio-only live streams, and more
It's time to once again save big on SanDisk microSD cards and other great memory products
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
It's time to once again save big on SanDisk microSD cards and other great memory products
An AirTag ruins a double car theft attempt in Texas
by Iskra Petrova,  1
An AirTag ruins a double car theft attempt in Texas
New Galaxy Tab S8 design and specs leak flaunts Samsung's 2022 tablet from all sides
by Daniel Petrov,  0
New Galaxy Tab S8 design and specs leak flaunts Samsung's 2022 tablet from all sides
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless