Samsung beware: OnePlus 10 Ultra could come soon(ish) to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung beware: OnePlus 10 Ultra could come soon(ish) to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra0
After unveiling the China-first 10 Pro flagship considerably earlier in the year than 2021's 9 Pro, it remains unclear if a non-Pro OnePlus 10 is also on the horizon, and if it is, whether or not we should expect a global debut right off the bat for said "regular" variant.
The many possible challenges a device manufacturer can experience during all those stages makes it pretty much impossible to anticipate when the OnePlus 10 Ultra could see daylight even if we assume this rumor is 100 percent correct, which is obviously never a guarantee.
That's especially true amid global chip shortages that are still a problem for a lot of major companies, and before you get too excited, you should know post-EVT product cancellations are also a fairly frequent occurrence.
Bottom line, the OnePlus 10 Ultra may end up being released sometime during the second half of this year... or not. Interestingly, Yogesh Brar expects this bad boy to take its cues from an Oppo Find X5 Pro Plus version that's also not a thing yet.
Undoubtedly envisioned as a direct Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rival, the 10 Ultra is likely to pack Qualcomm's next state-of-the-art SoC, but other than that, we have absolutely no idea what to expect from an even better phone than the already outstanding OnePlus 10 Pro.