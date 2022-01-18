Notification Center

Release dates OnePlus

Twitter leak reveals upcoming OnePlus launch dates

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
OnePlus Products Timeline for the First Half of 2022 Tipped
OnePlus has already got the first half of 2022 fully planned out, with enough new product launches to keep us busy until their next line of flagships comes out. А Twitter leak by Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), a data engineer and mobile tipster, claims to reveal just what OnePlus has got in store for us these coming months. 

It was the same tipster who predicted that the OnePlus 10 series would consist of a single Pro model, and with his good history with the Chinese electronics manufacturer, his prediction may as well turn out to be reliable.



Perhaps the most interesting part of the leak (first reported by MySmartPrice) claims that the international release of the OnePlus 10 Pro is dated to happen in January. Remember, the single model was released exclusively in China on January 11, and although the company promised it would go global later this year, we didn't know exactly when.

Turns out, if you're a fan of the series living in the U.S. or Europe (or anywhere else), you should be able to get your hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro come March 2022.

If we're putting stock in the Twitter leak, it also seems OnePlus' brand new Unified OS—which will seemingly be based on Android 12—will be launched sometime in April. Unified OS is OnePlus' first step in merging Oxygen OS and Color OS, and will be made available on OnePlus 8 and newer devices.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 (designed for the Indian market), and the Nord N20 (a budget option aimed at Europe) may also be made available as soon as February.

Alongside the imminent smartphone launches, OnePlus is allegedly also adding new OnePlus Buds and other electronics to their mix of products in the coming months.

