More Galaxy S22 Ultra specs and Samsung press images leak

More Galaxy S22 Ultra specs and Samsung press images leak1
The leak corroborates the info that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in four addition colors at launch, the ones you see in the press images below, and will sport the following specs list:
- 6.8" 1440p 1Hz-120Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus+ cover
- 108MP Super Clear Lens main camera
- 12MP ultrawide camera
- 10MP 10x periscope zoom and 10MP 3x telephoto zoom cameras
- 40MP selfie camera
- 12-bit HDR video recording
- Auto framerate recording
- 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions and 228 grams weight
- Armor Aluminum Frame
- 45W wired and 15W wireless charging
- 5000 mAh battery
Add to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs above the fact that the display will be capable of the record 1800 nits of peak brightness, as well as the rumor that the built-in S Pen will have the lowest, 2.8ms latency of all Samsung styli so far, and this model is shaping up to be an Ultra indeed.
