More Galaxy S22 Ultra specs and Samsung press images leak

The leak corroborates the info that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in four addition colors at launch, the ones you see in the press images below, and will sport the following specs list:





6.8" 1440p 1Hz-120Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus+ cover

108MP Super Clear Lens main camera

12MP ultrawide camera

10MP 10x periscope zoom and 10MP 3x telephoto zoom cameras

40MP selfie camera

12-bit HDR video recording

Auto framerate recording

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions and 228 grams weight

Armor Aluminum Frame

45W wired and 15W wireless charging

5000 mAh battery





Add to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs above the fact that the display will be capable of the record 1800 nits of peak brightness, as well as the rumor that the built-in S Pen will have the lowest, 2.8ms latency of all Samsung styli so far, and this model is shaping up to be an Ultra indeed.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

That sneaky, leaky Ishan Agarwal has been gradually revealing the Galaxy S22 series models this week, starting with the S22+ specs and renders , and now on to literally greener pastures. He has saved the best for last, as the full set of Galaxy S22 Ultra images and specs sheet has been released.