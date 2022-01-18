Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung

More Galaxy S22 Ultra specs and Samsung press images leak

Daniel Petrov
By
1
More Galaxy S22 Ultra specs and Samsung press images leak
That sneaky, leaky Ishan Agarwal has been gradually revealing the Galaxy S22 series models this week, starting with the S22+ specs and renders, and now on to literally greener pastures. He has saved the best for last, as the full set of Galaxy S22 Ultra images and specs sheet has been released.

The leak corroborates the info that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in four addition colors at launch, the ones you see in the press images below, and will sport the following specs list:

  • 6.8" 1440p 1Hz-120Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus+ cover
  • 108MP Super Clear Lens main camera
  • 12MP ultrawide camera 
  • 10MP 10x periscope zoom and 10MP 3x telephoto zoom cameras
  • 40MP selfie camera
  • 12-bit HDR video recording
  • Auto framerate recording
  • 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions and 228 grams weight
  • Armor Aluminum Frame
  • 45W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • 5000 mAh battery


Add to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs above the fact that the display will be capable of the record 1800 nits of peak brightness, as well as the rumor that the built-in S Pen will have the lowest, 2.8ms latency of all Samsung styli so far, and this model is shaping up to be an Ultra indeed.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (89 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark: Samsung's shiny new GPU has nothing on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark: Samsung's shiny new GPU has nothing on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
OnePlus 9RT gets its first update this year, here is what’s new
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 9RT gets its first update this year, here is what’s new
A new campaign wants to see child abuse protection in messaging apps before End-to-End encryption
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A new campaign wants to see child abuse protection in messaging apps before End-to-End encryption
Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and performance on the Galaxy S22 Ultra
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and performance on the Galaxy S22 Ultra
Google and Facebook allegedly had a secret deal to dominate ad market, lawsuit says
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Google and Facebook allegedly had a secret deal to dominate ad market, lawsuit says
Dear Microsoft, make a Windows 11 phone, rival Android and iPhone
by Rado Minkov,  4
Dear Microsoft, make a Windows 11 phone, rival Android and iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless