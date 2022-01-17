Notification Center

OnePlus

OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer" past with low-cost, high-performance phones

Preslav Mladenov
By
2
OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer" past with low-cost, high-performance phones
A new rumor has appeared, hinting that OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer” days (via Android Authority). Digital Chat Station, a leaker from Weibo, stated that OnePlus might be working on a possible low-cost series of phones designed especially for performance and playing games.

According to the rumor, the price of these low-cost phones might be between 2,000 and 3,000 yuan (the equivalent of ~$315 to ~$473). However, keep in mind that Chinese prices are frequently lower than those in the rest of the world, so the cost of these phones in Europe and the US might be higher.

According to the leaker's post, the upcoming low-cost OnePlus phones may include a flat screen and a flagship chipset. The leaker didn't say what processor to expect, so there is no information about what chipset OnePlus may put into its newest series. But judging by the fact that the series will be designed primarily for gaming and performance, it will probably be quite a powerful processor.

Currently, there is no information about when OnePlus will release its low-cost, powerful gaming series of phones. The leaker also didn't say if this new series would be available outside China. If OnePlus does introduce such phones to the market and makes them available outside of China, it may mark the return of the OnePlus "flagship killer" phones.

If you recall, there was a time when OnePlus's phones were advertised as the "flagship killers." These were phones with the performance of a flagship but with the pricing of a budget phone. Of course, the flagship killers may come with some drawbacks compared to the real flagships in order to enter the low-cost price range. Some drawbacks might be mediocre cameras, no IP certification, and a lack of wireless charging support.

